Shieh finalist Jason Palomares not afraid to struggle in pursuit of greatness

Like each of the other seven Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete finalists, St. John's Knight Jason Palomares has had a schedule to juggle that few would envy.

Considering his schoolwork, team training, early morning gym sessions and extra studying, it’s hard to find a spare moment for this young adult to come up for air, but with all the accomplishments his sacrifice has led to, Palomares said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“As a student-athlete, I was forced to choose my studies over casual hangouts with my friends. Especially with the additional time spent in my school practices, I had to free up as much time as possible for my classes. I had to give up opportunities to create new, valuable memories with my friends. My lifestyle during my junior and senior years were very difficult, as it is when I started my (International Baccalaureate) Diploma, while beginning my college preparations," Palomares said. "After visiting the U.S. Air Force Academy, I knew that I wanted to follow the footsteps of my sister and enter a service academy as well. In order to do so, however, I couldn’t slack off in my studies, but, rather, I had to work harder. I began to really struggle in my first semester of my senior year."

On top of his studies, the academy hopeful had to find time to work on his candidate fitness assessment.

"I couldn’t go to the gym after school, so, instead, I chose to go before school. I woke up early and slept really late every day. My schedule became so difficult to maintain and I always had doubts in the back of my mind. However, I stuck with it and continued working as hard as I can and, looking back with hindsight, I don’t regret anything I missed out on in high school as my college dream came true and was even chosen as a finalist," he said.

As a standout football and volleyball player for St. John's, Palomares listed winning the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam high school soccer championships over Father Duenas in the 2020-2021 final and being chosen as a Clutch Guam Volleyball Boys Varsity All-Star, even though volleyball wasn’t his main sport, as two of his standout moments from his high school sports career.

He also included being named captain of his St. John's football team his senior year in that list, lending to his leadership abilities and the respect he garners among his peers. Jason carries himself with a maturity beyond his years, and his understanding of not just what he wants to achieve moving forward, but the sacrifice it will take to do just that, speaks volumes to how he has been raised.

With his father and his older sister both being in the Air Force, it would be easy for him to follow in their footsteps, but Palomares, for reasons of his own, chose to join the Navy instead.

“I ultimately chose the U.S. Naval Academy because it would open new opportunities for me," he said. "The strict lifestyle, as well as the majors there align with my interests and passions. The military’s had a heavy influence in my life, so choosing a career in the military wasn’t a difficult decision. The hardships and difficulties I’ll experience at the Naval Academy will develop me to become a more confident leader.”

A leader thinks of others before self, and that was a big part of his decision-making process when choosing to join one of the military academies.

“One of the biggest perks in the academies is its free tuition. By choosing the Naval Academy, I hope to save my parents stress and worry from paying off any college debts," Palomares said.

On top of removing any financial burden college would have brought to his parents, Palomares is aware that there will be new experiences that will only help his overall development to include meeting new people who will help him on this new journey.

“The Navy is also very new to my family. My dad, sister (Jadyn Palomares) and cousin are all in the Air Force and I am the first to enter a different branch. I hope that by choosing Navy, I’ll develop my own unique set of experiences and skills that differ from theirs," he said. "I will also forge precious bonds and connections that’ll stick with me at the Naval Academy, which I’ll be able to rely on for support. For example, there has already been a current midshipman who’s been assisting me with any questions and concerns I have, even though I don’t know the person,” he said of Midshipman Alexander Saber.

When considering how far he’s come over his high school career and what it means to him to be chosen as a Shieh finalist, Palomares said he can’t help but feel a sense of pride.

“Being selected as a Shieh finalist means a great deal in itself. Dr. Shieh's scholarship has been a long-running practice and being selected to join the numerous numbers of outstanding student-athletes who come before me is an honor," he said. "I'm grateful I was chosen as a finalist because it shows Dr. Shieh's acknowledgement of my academic and athletic achievements and that's an accomplishment I can hold with great esteem.”

His ability to communicate his thoughts so eloquently is a skill he’s worked on constantly at St. Johns with the help of one teacher in particular.

“One of my biggest role models throughout high school was my English teacher, Mrs. (Leslie) Salas. I first met her during my freshman year, where she taught Speech and Mythology. Then, I had her as my English teacher for my last two years of high school," he said. "Mrs. Salas helped me become a better, more confident writer. She put in so much effort and time into reviewing and grading our homework.”

His teacher's guidance didn’t stop there, as she was also a big help when Palomares prepared his college applications.

“Mrs. Salas also helped give me advice on my college interviews. She prepped me and gave me tips on what to do to appear more confident. Without her, I wouldn’t be where I am right now," he said.

Palomares, like the other finalists, gives others hope that Guam's future is in good hands. And just like the other finalists, there are certain people in his life who have helped guide his decision making by setting exemplary examples.

Through these mentors he’s been able to understand that struggle is a part of any success and, while life can be difficult, he can persevere.

“Lastly, I look up to my father and sister, who both serve in the military. Their experiences definitely influenced my decision to attend the Naval Academy. I know that I can rely on them if ever I begin struggling," Palomares said.