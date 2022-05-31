Editor’s Note: This is the first in a multi-part series highlighting the accomplishments of the finalists named for the 2022 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of Year.

Dr. Thomas Shieh recently announced the finalists for the annual 2022 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of Year. The award is a celebration of an athlete’s ability to maintain the highest levels in competition and in the classroom.

For the better part of 20 years, Shieh has been instrumental on the philanthropical front, giving of his time and money to different organizations. Recognizing the value that sports has on a young athlete growing up, Shieh created the annual award to pay homage TO his mother, Shieh Su Ying, and in tribute to her teachings and lessons growing up.

The seven athletes tapped as finalists exemplify the best coaches and teachers hope to see in their students. The athletes are exceptional on and off the field, finding ways to lead their teams and excel in their classrooms.

Finalists were awarded a MacBook Air with the 2022 Scholar-Athlete of Year winning a $2,000 prize. Keeping in line with our tradition, The Guam Daily Post reached out to each of the seven athletes, giving them a chance to showcase their talents and their accomplishments.

The multi-part series will feature a short feature and question and answer portion. To ensure parity, each athlete was given the same questions.

Here are the questions given to each athlete:

Question 1: What does becoming a Shieh finalist mean to you? Is it a sense of pride? And what would it mean to you to win the award?

Q2: As an athlete, what was your proudest moment and your greatest accomplishment(s)?

Q3: In regard to your plans for the fall, how did you arrive at the decision?

Q4: Can you explain the sacrifices made to become a scholar-athlete? Such as, less time with friends, early morning study or workout sessions, etc …?

Q5: Is there anything you would like to add? Thanking people or recognizing a special teacher, parents or friends that added to your overall student-athlete experience?

Some answers may have been trimmed for print and clarity.

Coleman Pool, Harvest Christian Academy

Sports: Volleyball, Wrestling

College: University of Oklahoma, pre-med

Q1: It is an honor to be a part of such a small group of students on this island who excelled in academics and athletics.

Q2: My greatest accomplishment as an athlete, and perhaps the greatest night of my life, occurred a few months ago during the All-Island Wresting Championship. I was co-captain of the Father Duenas wresting team, and we won our sixth consecutive championship. I won the gold medal in the 184-pound division and remained undefeated throughout the season. It was something that I needed to accomplish for the people who invested and sacrificed so much for me. My friends, teammates, coaches and family pushed me all the way to the end. The key to the Father Duenas dominance in wrestling is the caliber of their coaches. Coach Jose Cruz, our assistant coach, is a recent U.S. National Champion at 184 lbs. His skills and dedication to coaching are key to our success. But Coach Terry Debold is the beating heart of our team. He drives all of us far beyond what we considered to be our personal limits. He uses love and discipline and unflagging energy that make it impossible to give any less than your last calorie of effort. I cannot easily express my gratitude to these remarkable men for their selfless dedication to my success.

Q3: Going to Oklahoma University became my goal when my older brother started going there. I have done well following Tommy. He, too, attended Harvest and was captain of the FD wresting team, and he too was an All-Island wrestling champion. For many years, we have shared the same ambition to become physicians.

Q4: Balancing sports and academics was always challenging, but especially during the wrestling seasons. The practices are exhausting and lasted three full hours every day. … I was always so tired that all I wanted to do was sleep. My normal weight is around 200 pounds but, this year, they eliminated my natural weight class of 195. So I had to cut at least 16 pounds and keep it off all season. To excel in wrestling you have to wrestle yearround. My only real break from wrestling was during volleyball season. Wrestling has taught me more about life and interacting with people than anything else I have done. I know wrestling is not the most popular sport, but it taught me, and it taught my teammates, that suffering is the only shortcut to success. I love volleyball too, but you will not learn that lesson there.

Q5: The teachers and staff at Harvest Christian Academy have to be among the finest anywhere. They lead lives quietly devoted to love and service. They lead by example and with a kind of discipline that is devoid of anger. Bullying or any sort of bad behavior will not be tolerated, but they do it with love, and by engendering in the students a desire to remain part of that clan. My volleyball coach, Brandon Pegarido, drove us hard, and just short of the championship, but he did it without ever displaying anger. Ever. That was a wonderful lesson and example for all of us. I was blessed with two loving parents who supported me my whole life and sacrificed so much in allowing me to succeed. I must mention again my brother, Tommy Pool, who has been the trailblazer for me. I have followed him everywhere since I was a baby. His achievements became my goals as I desired always to stand shoulder to shoulder with him. I hope we can continue to meet our challenges in life together always.

Emily Walton, Harvest Christian Academy

Sports: Soccer, volleyball, beach volleyball, basketball

College: Bob Jones University

Q1: Being a Shieh finalist means so much to me. I have strived to achieve this honor since I was a freshman and saw our seniors compete for the award. Seeing both my academic and athletic efforts pay off is for sure a proud moment for me but I’m so humbled to be included in this group of incredible student athletes that I know have worked so hard to get here.

Q2: My proudest moment as an athlete was seeing my growth as a volleyball player. I came into the team my freshman year knowing nothing and was as coordinated as a stick. But through focus in practices and hours put in in the off season, I was a starter and floor captain by my senior year. I grew as a player, a person, and a leader and I’m proud of that growth.

My greatest accomplishment by far was the IIAAG Soccer Championship Harvest just won. It is the first championship Harvest girls soccer has ever won and the team this year deserved it in every way.

Q3: When applying to colleges the most important aspects were about my academic career, spiritual growth, and growth as a person. Looking at Bob Jones University, I was really impressed by their majors and heard and saw many incredible reviews about their science and medical tracks. I also see Bob Jones and Greenville as a place where I can grow as a person with a smaller campus, coaches and professors who want to invest in me academically and spiritually, and a lot of family nearby to support me. The most excited aspect was being able to play soccer for the Bruins but I saw that as a bonus to add to the academic and personal growth.

Q4: Looking back I had to make many sacrifices. There was less time to hang out with friends or family and many times I had to prioritize my schoolwork in the free-time I had. However, looking back, I don’t regret any of the sacrifices because I was doing something I loved. I worked hard to keep my grades and my athletics at a high level and in the end it paid off. Early morning practices will make any student athlete shudder, but my greatest memories are picking up teammates at 5 a.m. and doing McDonald coffee runs 20 minutes before school. The late-night study sessions were rough but gave me great stories the next day. Each sacrifice paid off and I’m grateful for the things they taught me.

Q5: I want to thank first my parents and family for unending support and encouragement even when I needed to be pushed to be better. I want to thank my friends for always being down for a pickup sesh and putting in countless unseen hours with me. I want to thank my coaches especially in the beginning like Coach Noland and Coach Ross for fostering and growing a love for the game and a drive to be the best I can be. I want to thank my teachers for supporting me at games but being ready to collect the homework the next day and making the effort to invest in my academic career.