Editor’s Note: This is the third in a multi-part series highlighting the accomplishments of the finalists named for the 2022 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of Year.

Dr. Thomas Shieh recently announced the finalists for the annual 2022 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of Year. The award is a celebration of an athlete’s ability to maintain the highest levels in competition and in the classroom.

For the better part of 20 years, Shieh has been instrumental on the philanthropical front, giving of his time and money to different organizations. Recognizing the value that sports has on a young athlete growing up, Shieh created the annual award to pay homage to his grandmother, Shieh Su Ying, and in tribute to her teachings and lessons growing up.

The seven athletes tapped as finalists exemplify the best coaches and teachers hope to see in their students. The athletes are exceptional on and off the field, finding ways to lead their teams and excel in their classrooms.

Finalists were awarded a MacBook Air with the 2022 Scholar-Athlete of Year winning a $2,000 prize. Keeping in line with our tradition, The Guam Daily Post reached out to each of the seven athletes, giving them a chance to showcase their talents and their accomplishments.

The three-part series will feature a short feature and question and answer portion. To ensure parity, each athlete was given the same questions.

Here are the questions given to each athlete:

Question 1: What does becoming a Shieh finalist mean to you? Is it a sense of pride? And what would it mean to you to win the award?

Q2: As an athlete, what was your proudest moment and your greatest accomplishment(s)?

Q3: In regard to your plans for the fall, how did you arrive at the decision?

Q4: Can you explain the sacrifices made to become a scholar-athlete? Such as, less time with friends, early morning study or workout sessions, etc …?

Q5: Is there anything you would like to add? Thanking people or recognizing a special teacher, parents or friends that added to your overall student-athlete experience?

Some of the athlete’s answers may have been trimmed for print and clarity.

My name is Mark Imazu, John F. Kennedy High School

Sports: Cross-country, soccer, track and field

College: Andrews University, Orthodontic dentistry

Q1: It means so much to me becoming a Shieh Finalist, because I have been waiting since 6th grade to be on that spotlight as a Shieh Scholar Athlete. This award is something I am very proud to hold as a scholar athlete on Guam. To win the award has been always my dream, it really means a lot to my family and I as we get some relief off of our finances.

Q2: As an athlete, my proudest moments were to represent Guam in an international setting. Such as being a representative at the Pacific Games, Pacific Mini Games, Oceania Regionals for swimming and Track, Pan Pacific Championships, and at the World Championships. I am proud to hold our island’s flag to show the world what our island can do on those large competitions. Winning the 5km Open water Swim bronze medal in the Papua New Guinea, Oceania Swimming Championships 2018, is something I will never forget in my life.

Q3: I decided to go to Andrew’s University because of my brother and the connections he held at his college that made it easier for me to attend. They also have a fantastic Medical Laboratory Science course and that is why I also chose this route.

Q4: It takes so much of your leisure time to become the best athlete and a scholar at the same time. I used to wake up at 4:30am to go to the Paradise Fitness before school and train with my very own Coach, Ed ching. I had to study whenever I had free time during breaks at school. I would train 6 hours minimal a day whether it was at the pool, beach, road, or the bike trainer at home. I always studied every night before I slept to keep up with my studies. There were other sacrifices such as waking up at 3:50am to go on a half marathon practice with my cross country team every other Sunday morning, we ran at least 10 half marathons.

Q5: I would like to thank my swim coaches Coach Don San Agustin and Coach Edward Ching, they have been there since I was 4 years old on the swim team. My cross country and track coach, Jay Antonio is someone I will always be grateful for, I would never be able to be at the National level without him. Coach Eladio Manansala is also a big part of my soccer experience at JFK and a teacher who showed me to never give up. And lastly, my brother Tommy and my parents, Yumiko and Yusuke Imazu. They were the people who pushed me and told me to reach for the stars above myself.

Bridgette Saebin Oh, Guam Adventist Academy

Sports: Volleyball, track and field, basketball and softball

College: Southern Adventist University, health science

Q1: Becoming a Shieh finalist is a huge honor because there are many athletes that I have respect for on this island. It means a lot that Dr. Shieh deemed my athletic career as something worth recognizing. … I am grateful for the coaches and assistants that have pushed me and taught me to become the athlete I am. I am grateful for the athletic directors and the higher ups who are behind the scenes, creating the ISA league for what it is today. I am grateful for my teammates who have pushed me to become the best that I can be. Seeing others work their hardest makes me want to push my limits as well. If I were to win the award, it would mean the world to me because I could show all those who helped in my career as an athlete that their time and effort was not wasted.

Q2: My proudest moment came when I was running the 3000m race last year during track and field. It was midday, and the sun was mercilessly beating down on Cheyenne Ahn and me. At the time, Cheyenne was a good distance ahead of me, but I ran around a corner past my mom, and she yelled with all her heart, “You can do this, my Bridgie! But no matter what, I love you so much!” I heard that, shook my head and decided right then and there that I had to win this race for my mother. I was proud to be her daughter, and that drove me to win the race. That day, winning that race meant more to me than coming in first. I was proud because I was able to run it to win for my loving mother. My greatest accomplishment was when I played outside hitter during my indoor volleyball season when I was still in California. I played for Coastal Christian School, and we played against San Luis Obispo Classical Academy. They were our rival school, and we were down two sets. However, our entire school came out to cheer us on, and the adrenaline kicked in. We were able to come back and beat them in the last three sets, and it was one of the most exciting moments of my life.

Q3: I plan on majoring in health science. There were many factors that played into this decision. Early on I had hoped for an opportunity to work in the healthcare industry because not only is it a stable job, but it is a profession that allows you to help others on a daily basis. In addition, learning about the body and how to keep it at optimal health is fascinating to me. I hope one day I can become a Physical Therapist, so that I can help those who have undergone major injuries regain their strength, and live their lives more fully.

Q4: Everyone has days where they do not feel like showing up to practice, and would rather go home and take a nap like everyone else. I remember training early in the morning over the weekend for track and field, and as sweat was dripping down my face and as every muscle was pleading for me to just stop, I slightly questioned what I was doing there, and what got me to that point. I remember seeing all the short distance runners having a wonderful time hopping around cones while I had to run laps around Ypao Beach because I was a long distance runner. However, as long as you keep your goal in mind, it is not that bad. I guess keeping up my grades while playing sports definitely taught me how to manage my time well from early on. In my freshman year, I played sports for my school, and played for a travel club team at the same time, and that gave me very little free time. Maintaining good grades while working hard in whatever sport you are in is a choice, and you have to keep it a priority if it is what you really want. However, the fun I had in the sports I played always made it worth it, and I have had to study hard since I was little, so it did not feel like a sacrifice. It was just life.

Q5: I would like to thank Dr. Shieh for granting these scholarships so generously year after year. Thank you for encouraging us to continue working hard, and for preparing us for our next chapter in life. I want to thank all the coaches who have guided me thus far: Misty Sano, Mim Nellermoe, John Downum, Elijah Mafnas, Evan Valentino, Dr. Shin Miyagi, Yumiko Imazu, Lawrence Nagengsat, Tara Sanchez, Dwight McKeever and my dad for all your time and dedication. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I want to recognize my mother for being the Athletic Director at my school, Guam Adventist Academy, so that I could represent my school when I played. I also want to thank her for always being my #1 supporter, and cheering me on in all my games, whether I win or lose. I want to thank my father for teaching me almost everything I know about how to play volleyball because it is my favorite sport, and I am grateful for the time we got to spend together as I learned the different skills. I want to thank my teammates for making practice a place of joy and full of memories. Thank you for sharing your lives with me, and for making my high school experience so incredible. Lastly, I want to recognize all the other Athletic Directors, referees, drivers, and anyone else who was involved in making this all happen. I know that sports are not a necessity, but it is because of people like you that I am able to enjoy them. Thank you once again to everyone listed above.

My name is Makayla Atoigue, Notre Dame High School

Sports: Rugby and Wrestling

College: Brown University, biomedical engineering

Q1: Every year I look forward to reading the biographies of those selected to be Shieh finalists and I'm always impressed, needless to say, but I’m also always inspired. The finalists are the best in their sports while being the top in their classes and activists in their communities. Reading about those finalists at a time where I couldn't even fathom where my high school career would take me, gave me the motivation to work hard and strive further in my athletics, in the classroom and for my community.

With that, becoming a Shieh finalist today only makes me grateful to be a part of such a distinguished group but it also gives me hope that I will continue to make an impact for the younger generations as the former finalists did for me. Coming into my senior year, I had a relative goal in mind, that being to share my knowledge and insights to the younger classes albeit the way I see the field or extracurriculars that provided me memorable experiences. I am willing to share it all as the main goal was to lift the younger generations. Winning this scholarship would only further help me accomplish that goal as I hope that there's a younger rugger, wrestler, weightlifter, athlete, or someone looking for a drive, to take from my high school career both my accomplishments and struggles, and use it to fill their potential.

Q2: In the summer of 2021, I was traveling the states all by myself, living with rugby players across the globe and training with Team USA athletes to compete in a national scouting tournament. I put myself through strenuous training while battling homesickness and missing my family. However, I kept pushing on because the main reason I was even putting myself through this was because I wanted to be recruited to play rugby in college. The six months leading up to this tournament, I have been keeping close contact with head coaches of prestigious rugby programs and colleges as we would soon meet at the tournament so they could determine whether I meet their expectations on the field and whether they see me fit to be a part of their team.

The time came, and I played my first game of the tournament with all the recruiters in eyesight among the stands and when the last whistle blew, I got off the field with the biggest smile. To this day, I’d undoubtedly admit that that was the best game of rugby I have ever played. Hence when I got off the field, the biggest sense of pride and accomplishment I have ever experienced as I knew that I’ve made my family proud, I’ve impressed the coaches, and everything I put myself through, was worth it.

Q3: I was offered a spot on several rugby programs but when it came to making a decision, only two offers stood out to me: the United States Military Academy and Brown University. Those were both of my dream schools and I still find it unbelievable how I was able to have both as an option. The pros of going to either one were endless but when it came down to it, I chose Brown University. The rigorous curriculum, the internships and the people stuck out to me but what sold it the most was the opportunities Brown offers that'll aid in my growth as a person. Brown emphasizes expression, altruism and innovation. Adding that to my morals and goals, I truly believe that when I complete my time at Brown, I’ll be able to come back to Guam and contribute something worthwhile to the island. Looking forward to the person I’d like to become, it became clear that Brown is the place to be.

Q4: Being a scholar-athlete requires a balance beyond just scholar and athlete. From 5 a.m. to 7a.m. I am an athlete, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. I am a scholar, and from about 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. I am an athlete again. However, not many recognize the hours in between and the responsibilities of those hours. It's in those hours that I had to find a balance between being active in my family, any clubs, in my friend groups and even taking care of myself mentally. With only about an extra 5 hours of the day left due to sleep, I sometimes had to fall short of time with family, friends, leisure or sleep, even sometimes sanity.

Q5: My deepest appreciation goes to my mom. She's overcome all and any adversities that came her way to give me the life I have today. A woman of deep morals, respect, humility and drive, there's no one else I strive to embody rather than her. I could speak of her accomplishments, her sacrifices, her struggles, what she has done for me and given to me but none of it could come close to conveying the sheer amount of support she's provided and moreover, my appreciation and love for her. Thank you mom, for believing in me when I didn't.

A huge thank you to my coaches and mentors including Paul Claros, Terry Debold, Jerome Artero, Leonardo Tudela, Natalie Calvo, Leonard Calvo and Ed Molinos. They have seen me transform through many stages of my life and no matter how much I changed, what's always consistent is their belief, support and investment in me. Thank you for building my athleticism and character as everything I do on and off the field is a reflection of all of your lessons and investment in me.

Looking back now, I dwell not on what I didn't get to experience and instead, I am grateful for what I did. I cherish the memories I have with family and friends and all the training that made me the athlete and person I am today.

