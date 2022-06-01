Editor’s Note: This is the second in a three-part series highlighting the accomplishments of the finalists named for the 2022 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of Year.

Dr. Thomas Shieh recently announced the finalists for the annual 2022 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of Year. The award is a celebration of an athlete’s ability to maintain the highest levels in competition and in the classroom.

For the better part of 20 years, Shieh has been instrumental on the philanthropical front, giving of his time and money to different organizations. Recognizing the value that sports has on a young athlete growing up, Shieh created the annual award to pay homage to his grandmother, Shieh Su Ying, and in tribute to her teachings and lessons growing up.

The seven athletes tapped as finalists exemplify the best coaches and teachers hope to see in their students. The athletes are exceptional on and off the field, finding ways to lead their teams and excel in their classrooms.

Finalists were awarded a MacBook Air with the 2022 Scholar-Athlete of Year winning a $2,000 prize. Keeping in line with our tradition, The Guam Daily Post reached out to each of the seven athletes, giving them a chance to showcase their talents and their accomplishments.

The three-part series will feature a short feature and question and answer portion. To ensure parity, each athlete was given the same questions.

Here are the questions given to each athlete:

Question 1: What does becoming a Shieh finalist mean to you? Is it a sense of pride? And what would it mean to you to win the award?

Q2: As an athlete, what was your proudest moment and your greatest accomplishment(s)?

Q3: In regard to your plans for the fall, how did you arrive at the decision?

Q4: Can you explain the sacrifices made to become a scholar-athlete? Such as, less time with friends, early morning study or workout sessions, etc …?

Q5: Is there anything you would like to add? Thanking people or recognizing a special teacher, parents or friends that added to your overall student-athlete experience?

Some of the athlete’s answers may have been trimmed for print and clarity.

Thomas David Moylan, Father Duenas Memorial School

Sports: Beach volleyball, indoor volleyball and rugby

College: University of Nevada Las Vegas

Q1: Becoming a Shieh finalist is one of my bigger accomplishments this year. This award does not make me feel prideful. I know many scholar athletes who

were unable to participate in this opportunity. I am very grateful and thankful for all that I have achieved throughout my years. It would mean a lot if I could win the Shieh award. This award would be a translation of all my hardwork. It would be amazing to have this alongside all my accomplishments this year.

Q2: My greatest accomplishment as an athlete would be winning multiple championships throughout my high school career. Being able to play in four championship games and winning all four is truly an unforgettable experience. I am most proud of the person I have become through playing sports. I have matured both physically and mentally. Having the disadvantage of being short didn’t stop me from working my hardest.

As a freshman I looked up to many of my upperclassmen, as they were the best on island for the sport they played in. They were role models to me and I strived to become just as good as them, if not better.

Q3: My plan for fall is to attend the University of Las Vegas Nevada. This decision was not difficult because UNLV is cheaper than most big-name colleges and I have family out there. Another reason I chose UNLV is because of its diverse student body and the many FD students who are attending the school as well.

Q4: Some sacrifices I made to becoming a scholar-athlete would be the countless hours of work both in class and at practice. School has never been an issue for me because of how hard I am on myself. I am very competitive when it comes to something I am passionate about. I found that good sleep and eating habits

helped me become a successful scholar-athlete. I work my hardest so that my worst is still better than others' best. I believe that all the work and struggle I have gone through has led me to this moment.

Q5: I would like to thank my parents for everything they have done for me. Without them I would not be in the position I am today. They have seen me grow and couldn’t be any more proud of the man I have become.

I know their sacrifice will never amount to that I have made throughout my years as a scholar-athlete, but they taught me everything I needed to know to become successful. They demonstrated the best behavior as parents and are truly the best role models for me. They are productive members in society and work their hardest to put me and my sister through school. My parents motivate me to become a better student and athlete. There are many things I am grateful for, but the love and confidence given from my parents surpasses everyone else's impact on my career.

Jadyn Palomares, St. John’s School

Sports: Volleyball, soccer, beach volleyball and basketball.

College: United States Air Force Academy

Q1: Becoming a Shieh finalist provided me with a sense of delight and accomplishment. To be a part of a prestigious, distinguished group of student-athletes, I am deeply honored and grateful to be selected as one of Shieh’s finalists this year. It’s always been an aspiration and a goal of mine to apply since middle school. Moreover, rather than a sense of pride, I believe that winning the award would contribute greatly to my future studies and long-term goals. Simply receiving a new laptop goes a long way toward my engagement with school work. As such, I appreciate Dr. Shieh’s long-standing tradition to sponsor the Shieh Su Ying Scholarship every year.

Q2: The proudest moment in my athletic career was winning the 2021-2022 IIAAG Girls Soccer Championship with Harvest. Playing my final soccer season was filled with numerous challenges and uncertainties. At the beginning of the season, I expected to play my last season with St. John’s, with the intention of earning a repeat championship.

Due to numerous player injuries and lack of numbers, SJS’s season was unfortunately cut short. However, I was blessed and fortunate enough to have Mr. Shepherd communicate with other schools, in hopes of playing with another school. Thankfully, Harvest’s AD, Coach French, Coach Burak, and the team welcomed and allowed us seniors (Kaia, Yas, Danni Jo) to play with them. Despite the losses and obstacles faced at the start of the season, we were able to attain Harvest’s first girls soccer championship. I’m forever grateful to have ended my senior season with an amazing, incredible team championship.

My greatest accomplishment was competing and scoring my first international goal for Guam’s U16 Women’s National Team in my freshman year. Scoring is arguably the best feeling in the world. Following my goal against Sri Lanka, the surge of emotions and rush of adrenaline felt was inconceivable. Scoring a goal, especially as a representative for Guam, gave me a sense of satisfaction, relief, and sheer joy. It felt as though my efforts, dedication, perseverance, and preparation were worthwhile.

Q3: Attending a service academy has always been a dream of mine. To have the opportunity to serve my country is not only an obligation but a privilege that not many have. Growing up, I’ve always admired watching my father who fervently served in the Air National Guard for over 15 years and on several deployments. Like my father, the opportunity to serve in the military capacity is the best way to not only defend the nation but produce life-changing, meaningful work. As such, I applied to the following service academies: U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Despite the lengthy application process, I was grateful to receive an appointment to all three service academies. Though all these service academies provided an endless range of academic possibilities, ultimately, I decided that the U.S. Air Force Academy would provide me with the best opportunities and unique experiences, academically and athletically, to flourish and become successful.

Q4: The sacrifices made to become a scholar-athlete include balancing school, sports, home, and my social life. Despite multiple physical injuries, and immense fatigue from having school sports and national practice daily, I made room for my other obligations, such as extracurriculars, community service, and church while helping out with family duties as well. Performing well academically and athletically took precedence over maintaining a social life. Moreover, playing multiple sports impacted my physical health, requiring me to attend physical therapy to strengthen my ankles. Nonetheless, being a scholar-athlete taught me the invaluable lessons of effective time management, organization, prioritization, and compromisation to attain my end goal.

Q5: I’d like to thank my parents and family for their continuous support and encouragement in my decisions and pursuits. Without them, I would not have been able to grow and develop into the person I am today. The love and care I received are something I’m eternally grateful for.

Thank you to all my teachers that have taught me over the years. To Mrs. Salas, I’m extremely grateful to have had you as my English teacher. You’ve taught me a multitude of valuable lessons such as working well under pressure, properly presenting, and developing a personal appreciation for various forms of literary texts. To Mr. Pearson, thank you for helping me throughout my high school years as my math teacher. Your meticulous, conscientious attention to detail and steps for math problems will serve me well in the future. To Ms. Shiu, to have had you as my college guidance counselor is something I’m forever appreciative of. Constantly checking up on my progress for my college applications, asking questions, and giving meaningful suggestions and advice, I truly value the guidance and insights you provided.

Thank you to all my coaches for building me into the athlete I am today. I’ve had the privilege of being coached by the island’s finest, such as Coach Taitano, Coach Rhoda, Coach Kim, Coach Ross, Coach Keith, Coach Steph, Coach Walter, Coach John, Coach Johnny, Coach Daren, Coach Mad, Coach Shepherd, Coach Peters, and last but not the least Coach Flores. Thank you coaches for constantly encouraging me to push beyond my limits and perform to the best of my abilities.

