Shieh Su Ying Finalists: In their own words

Editor's Note: This is the seventh in a multipart series recognizing the 2021 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete finalists.

In this latest installment, The Guam Daily Post will feature Tiyan High School’s Precious Pecson and John F. Kennedy High School’s Sairus Shambach.

Pecson, whose rainbow mask and lethal jump-serve were iconic, served as an example in and out of the classroom and is on Guam taking classes at Guam Community College.

Shambach, who shined on the soccer pitch and tennis court, is enrolled at Penn State University.

Dr. Thomas Shieh, who recently attended his daughter's wedding and has been occupied with practicing medicine during this latest spike in COVID-19 cases, told The Guam Daily Post that he will be announcing the winners in early September.

Shieh also communicated with the Post that all 21 finalists are excellent candidates and choosing winners is "just too hard to decide."

Each athlete was asked the same set of questions or topics.

• What was your favorite moment in high school sports?

• What were the greatest sports challenges and triumphs during the pandemic, and how did you persevere?

• What were your athletic and academic high school goals and did you achieve them? How so?

Precious Pecson

Tiyan High School

Guam Community College

Major: Business Administration

Q1: My favorite moment in high school sports would have to be the bond I created with my team and the obstacles we overcame that pushed us to get to the championship bracket for the first time at Tiyan High School for the girls volleyball program.

Q2: The challenges that sports have occurred would be finding the rhythm of the game because of how long we’ve been off the court. The pandemic took sports away, but that didn’t stop me from working out on my own or with my team before the season to get back into being active and fit again.

A triumph we also achieved would be the ability to get back into our sport and finish our senior year with smiles on our faces. Although it was tough, because many players were unable to play so the team wasn’t complete, we were still able to find the bond we once had, which made the camaraderie on and off the court the best.

Q3: My athletic goals were to try new sports and push my volleyball team to accomplish more than we have done in previous years. I accomplished this by joining basketball and our girls volleyball team had finally made it to the championship.

My academic goals were to attempt to be a straight-A student while balancing the other extracurricular activities I was in. I did my best with academics, keeping my GPA at a 3.9, while moving up two ranks. I had also been accepted into three schools with the highest merit of academic scholarships. Although I will not be attending school off island, the ability to still attend college after high school is amazing.

Sairus Shambach

John F. Kennedy High School

Major: Undeclared

Penn State University

Q1: Playing soccer, this past school year, created many memorable moments for me, but the relief and excitement I felt when we won our championship game was the best.

Q2: During the pandemic, I struggled to - consistently - practice tennis, making it harder for me to prepare for the season, as it was for many other athletes. However, I persevered though this by dedicating a lot of my time to playing tennis with my friends and tennis team during the season. My biggest triumph was winning my first singles tennis match, a result of the challenges I had to overcome.

Q3: My athletic goal for high school was to play for the JFK Tennis team and win a championship while there. Unfortunately, I didn’t pursue this goal until my junior year. However, the JFK boys tennis team was able to take the championship in both my junior and senior years.

A big academic goal of mine was to explore (as many) different subjects I could consider studying in college. I achieved this through choosing classes in areas I’ve never studied before.