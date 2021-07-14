Editor's Note: This is the first in a four-part series recognizing the 2021 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athletes. Each athlete was asked the same set of questions.

Celebrating 21 years of athletic and academic excellence, Dr. Thomas Shieh announced the 21 island athletes named as finalists for the 2021 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete awards.

Shieh commended the athletes for persevering despite the numerous obstacles stemming from COVID-19 rules and regulations.

"This year’s Shieh Scholar Athletes are special because they had to endure a season of uncertainty – a senior with no prom, no Christmas plays, not even a proper graduation,” Shieh said. “This experience should make them stronger. I am sure they all know.”

Unlike most awards, the Shieh Su Ying award recognizes scholar athletes who have made their impact on the field and in the classroom throughout their years of high school.

“It’s a cumulative combination from freshman through their senior year, but just a one-year performance award,” Shieh said. “They must maintain a 3.5 GPA – no drugs, no alcohol, no smoking, along with community service and outstanding citizenship. Not an easy task.”

Like most years, this year’s crop, despite the limited sports seasons, still turned out a heap of awards, from All-Island selections and championship trophies to representation at the international level. All of this while maintaining a rigorous academic load of honors and Advanced Placement classes.

Shieh said it’s no easy task finding just one to represent the top male and female athlete of the year among the nominees.

The community service award recognizes the athlete who gave much of his or her time toward an island cause. The winner gets $1,000 donated to the charity of his or her choice. All of the finalists received the latest generation iPad. The top two – Male and Female Athlete of Year – will receive a $2,000 cash prize.

In recognition of these athletes and all that they’ve given to their respective sports, schools and organizations, The Guam Daily Post wanted to offer each one an opportunity to shine, a spotlight on the effort it took to compete with grace and grit – academically and athletically – amid COVID-19 and all that the pandemic entailed.

Join us in congratulating these seniors for finding ways to strive and thrive regardless of what was in their way.

Andrew Alconaba

George Washington High School

Future goal: Conservation biologist

School: University of Guam

Q1: Being named a 2021 Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete Award finalist is a great honor. I see it as a recognition of all my hard efforts in both my academics and sports careers and I am grateful to have been chosen as one.

Q2: My favorite moment in my high school sports experience was winning 5th place in my senior year cross-country All-Island Meet. This was a moment that took four years of intense training, motivation and perseverance.

Q3: One of the greatest sports challenges during the pandemic was having to social distance during practices and meets. Of course, I understand the importance of social distancing and practice it as much as possible. There were times when it got in my way of putting my best efforts out and bonding with my teammates. Another challenge was not having many athletes come out this year. During my senior cross-country season, there were only five of us who joined. This put a lot of pressure on each of us to perform our best both during practices and meets. It also meant having to continuously keep our heads up and have faith in each other during the times we felt like giving up. Our team may have been small, but we had big hearts.

Q4: Throughout my four years of high school, my biggest athletic goal was to be able to qualify to run in the All Island Meets. I was able to qualify for cross country All Island all four years and track and field All Island my senior year. I achieved these goals through hard work, dedication, and consistent training.

My high school academic goals were to accumulate a high GPA by the end of my senior year, become a member of my school’s National Honor Society Chapter, and continuously strive for academic excellence. I was able to achieve these goals by always putting my academics as a top priority but also knowing the importance of keeping a healthy balance between my academics and social life.

Q5: Since completing high school, I have decided to further my education and attend college at the University of Guam. Currently I am in the middle of finishing my admissions process and plan to major in biology.

Q6: One career goal of mine is to become a conservational biologist here on island. I want work with other local scientists on conserving and protecting our island’s native species and environment as well as reduce any environmental threats. Another goal of mine would be to share my discoveries and works with other scientists – not only locally, but internationally. Lastly, I would like to be able to teach others about the roles they can play in helping our island environment.

Q7: I would like to say a special thank you to my family, teachers, coaches, sport director teammates, and above all the Lord. Without them I would never have been able to become the scholar and athlete I am today. I also want to thank Dr. Shieh for continuing to give scholar athletes the chance to showcase their accomplishments and for giving me the honor of being named a finalist through the recognition of my achievements as a scholar and an athlete.

Kiana Jade Clark

Okkodo High School

Future goal: Pilot, degree in Kinesiology

Q1: I have always admired the individuals who were named a Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete because of their drive and dedication. Off the field and outside of school, all of the Shieh Scholar-Athletes had superb character that differentiated themselves from everyone else which allowed them to act as role models for younger generations. I had hoped that one day, while pushing myself hard enough each practice and every test, I would be able to see my name on Dr. Shieh’s list of Scholar-Athletes. It is such an honor to be recognized and see my name as one of the finalists for all the consistent efforts and endless nights I’ve put into not only my academics but my athletics as well. It’s the icing on the cake to close out my high school chapter.

Q2: My favorite moment in high school sports has to be my first time stepping on the field my sophomore year since I was 10 years old. It nearly brought tears to my eyes knowing that I have the opportunity to play and be part of a team again. … I was given the privilege of being named captain for my softball team my junior year at Okkodo and my senior year at JFK, as well as captain for my soccer team at Okkodo my senior year.

Q3: Although I was unable to play soccer during the pandemic, I knew it was important to stay home to keep myself, my family, and others safe from Covid. I still tried to keep myself active by juggling a soccer ball once in a while or dribbling around the house for fun, but I found it difficult to progress since I was limited indoors. The best I could do was brush up on touches and pray that I’d be able to play again.

Q4: When I first attended Okkodo, my main goal was to be captain for softball and soccer while having a high GPA. I wanted to set an example that it’s possible to have good grades and excel in sports as long as you manage your time wisely and work hard enough. I wanted to be a role model for my younger cousins and show them that they’re able to focus on their education while doing something they’re passionate about. My cousins were my motivation when times got tough. I would always say to myself “what would you want them to follow ?”

I was able to achieve my goals by keeping them in the back of my mind. I did it for myself, but I did it for them too.

Q5: I am planning to start flight school and college within the next couple of months. I am currently an Intern at DEH to gain a working experience that would benefit me for my future endeavors to help aid in my path to becoming a pilot and/or a physical therapist.

Q6: In the near future, I plan on getting my pilot’s license and work my way up to flying for a major airline while having a degree in kinesiology. Aviation and physical therapy have been part of my goals for quite some time, it’s been a passion of mine for a couple years. I’ve always loved flying, but physical therapy became a newfound interest of mine when I severely injured my ankle during senior year. I wasn’t fond of the position I was in and I wanted to help others who felt as stuck as I was and assist in their journey to recovery. Why not do both!

Minami Rabago

Notre Dame High School

Future goal: Veterinarian

School: UC Davis

Q1: Living on this beautiful and competitive island, there is so much talent amongst many different schools and to be one of few who get recognized and awarded for such accomplishments, is nothing short of an honor. I am and feel truly blessed to have even be considered for this award.

Q2: To be entirely honest, my sports life pre-COVID was great. We had three championships in volleyball, and I contributed two years to a 4-peat soccer team. Those experiences of winning were great, but I have to admit after COVID-19 hit, I thought I’d never be able to play again, so when I heard I was able to play, I was ecstatic. My senior season, albeit not the most successful one, was the one I was most grateful for. This time I wasn’t in it just to win, I was in it just for the love of the sport and the people I got to play it with, and that realization is what created my favorite high school sports moment.

Q3: One of the greatest sports challenges this year, not only for me, but for everyone, was just getting back into the groove of normalcy. From living nearly a year and a half in isolation at home, we were expected to resume our sports life as we left it. Although we were all granted this opportunity, the projected expectancies for success and failure took a toll on all the athletes. The pressure was on, and the factors of both COVID and the fans' want for another championship caused an immense load of stress on my teammates and I, but in spite of all that, we chose to persevere through ourselves. This basically meant that we stopped worrying about others' expectancies, and focused on what we wanted out of this. For me, the only thing I wanted out of this opportunity was to have fun and to be able to reminisce about my last year as a senior as something other than life online, and I believe that is exactly what I did.

Q4: Answering this question for me is tough. I sincerely do not have one specific goal for each aspect of my scholar-athlete life. Every goal that I achieved was part of a bigger picture, which was to make my family and friends proud of who I am and what I have accomplished. What I wanted out of my high school life, as both a student and an athlete, was success, but my success as an athlete and as a scholar would not have been possible without the support of my friends and my family, so everything I did, all my success, in the end it was all for them.

Q5: By Fall 2021, I will be in California attending UC Davis. My immediate plans are to move out to California in September and begin my studies in Animal Biology. I intend on working throughout my years there, while also trying to maintain my sports life. UC Davis is not only a highly academic based school, but it is also a Division 1 school, and I hope that one day I will be able to represent my island on their soccer team while accomplishing great things academically.

Q6: Ever since I was a little girl, I had always dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. My love for animals is almost as strong as my love for the game. I hope that I will succeed in my animal biology studies and go on to get my DVM and possibly open my very own clinic and nonprofit organizations. I also hope to maintain a strong bond with the athletic side of my life and I hope to bring connections to the island so that it is easier for recruiters to recognize all the talent of future scholar-athletes on Guam.

Trinity Terlaje

Harvest Christian Academy

Future goals: Physician

School: University of Washington in Seattle

Q1: I feel extremely honored to be recognized as a finalist this year. I hope that with this platform I can inspire younger generations to persevere for their passions and proudly represent their island along the way.

Q2: My most memorable experience in sports was getting my first kill against a Japan team in the Guam Beach Cup during the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour.

Q3: One of the greatest challenges I faced during the pandemic was being informed I might not have a sports season during my senior year. I felt devastated that I may not get to play my heart out for one last time with the teammates I developed strong bonds with.

However, instead of letting uncertainty discourage me, I grew determined to seize every opportunity for victory as if each one was my last. I believe that mentality carried my team to win multiple unprecedented victories for Harvest this year.

Q4: In order to fulfill my aspirations for both my academics and athletics, I practiced self-discipline and sacrifice. When my volleyball team was offseason, I returned to the court to strengthen my physical ability and technique up to par with the best female players on island. Similarly, I gave up my free time to memorize scripts and block it out before competing in speech tournaments. The work I put in when no one watched aided in fulfilling my goals to attend volleyball and speech competitions at the national and international levels.

Q5:I will study under the pre-med program at the University of Washington in Seattle this fall.

Q6: My career ambitions are to serve the local community on Guam as a physician.

Q7: I hope many scholar-athletes realize that they can achieve success in many aspirations rather than dedicate themselves to only one. Dr. Shieh’s scholarship serves as motivation to work diligently for each and every one of those passions.

Cody Villegas

Simon Sanchez High School

Career goal: Aviation or engineering; Army officer

School: University of Guam

Q1: This means a lot to me because I am being recognized not only for academics but excelling in sports as well. I am very honored and grateful to be named as a Shieh Finalist because of all the stress and hard work that I encountered while being a student-athlete, something positive is coming out of it.

Q2: My favorite moments in high school sports is the camaraderie, building a bond and trust, with the team. I always cherish the fun times spent together and our victories as a team.

Q3: One of the greatest sports challenges was staying fit and keeping that drive and motivation alive. During quarantine days I did workouts on my own. What kept me going is that I was doing it for my own benefit (staying healthy and active), I needed to stay fit for PT if if join the military, and of course being ready if sports resume.

One of the greatest triumphs is that I was able to stay fit, conditioned and motivated. Motivation is very hard to find, but when you keep doing something until it becomes a routine it becomes easier. My parents have taught me to always work hard and endure. That is what always goes through my mind in everything I do.

Q4: My athletic goals were to at least hit a 19-minute 5K in cross country, to win every meet as a team, and to work hard. Our team was able to win most of our meets. I was able to run low 20-minute 5Ks but wasn't able to hit 19-minute 5K. Although I wasn't able to reach my goal but we did great as a team.

My academic goals were to achieve all A's and receive a 4.0 GPA. I was able to get A's in both of my AP classes as well as my other classes while participating in sports. The only class I didn’t get an A in was my math class – passed the class with a B+. Although I didn’t get all A’s, I was still able to maintain a 4.2 GPA while being a student-athlete.

Q5: I am enrolling at UOG and will be looking to major in pre-engineering and participating in the Army ROTC Program. I will put my best efforts to shoot for the Army ROTC scholarship in Spring 2022.

Q6: My long-term career goal is that four to five years from now, I become an officer in aviation or Corps of Engineers in the Army and serve our country and, at the same time, enjoy what I love to do.