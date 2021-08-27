Editor's Note: This is the sixth in a multipart series recognizing the 2021 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete finalists.

In this latest installment, The Guam Daily Post will feature Academy of Our Lady of Guam’s Maria Gregoire and George Washington High School’s Savannah Grant.

When Maria Gregoire moved to the island with her family from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in 2018, she set out to become the best version of herself. Even though the coronavirus pandemic restricted movement and presented challenges for involvement in the community, she helped others achieve their goals as she embraced the Cougars culture of academic and athletic excellence openheartedly and with an open mind.

Gregoire, in just a few short years, taught new-to-the-game teammates how to play tennis, joined as many clubs as the school had to offer, and even became president of the National Honor Society.

As Gregoire continues the next chapter in her life, as she patiently waits for Dr. Thomas Shieh to announce the 2021 scholarship winners, the Lehigh University freshman left the island with no regrets.

Savannah Grant, one of the best softball shortstops ever to have graduated from George Washington High School, remains on Guam, working toward her goal of attending college in the states and continuing her athletic career.

The Guam Daily Post wishes Gregoire, Grant and all the Shieh finalists good luck.

Shieh told The Guam Daily Post that he will be announcing the winners in early September.

Each athlete was asked the same set of questions or topics.

• What was your favorite moment in high school sports?

• What were the greatest sports challenges and triumphs during the pandemic, and how did you persevere?

• What were your athletic and academic high school goals and did you achieve them? How so?

Maria Gregoire

Academy of Our Lady of Guam

Major: Psychology

Lehigh University

Q1: I have played tennis most of my life and as a single team sport, bearing the weight of the entire game rests on your shoulders. This responsibility that I am unable to share with my teammates as I would in volleyball, becomes lonely, sometimes. However, my most favorite moment within my high school tennis career would be our first game back since the coronavirus affected our community.

My team had been training in preparation for our season, and we were so excited to be able to play tennis again. Our dedication and love for the sport resulted in 32-0 against Guam High. The emotions of the win, as well as our love for the sport, influenced such a strong sense of camaraderie that we felt as if we were truly being united with our game and each other once again.

Q2: It was initially difficult to do anything due to the lockdown that was in place for the first few months of the pandemic. Therefore, I continued to train at home in any way that I could. It was mentally challenging not being able to interact with others through the community that tennis creates, yet, I found a way to maintain the physical aspect that I worked so hard to attain. Because tennis was one of the first sports that was approved due to its distance, I was extremely lucky to have a season during my senior year, and I am grateful for the opportunity I was given.

I spent much of my time fighting for my school to have a team to compete and a coach to lead us, and wrote countless letters to my administrators. Most of the difficulties I encountered revolved around my efforts to push for a coach and the chance to play, because tennis doesn’t receive the coverage that basketball and volleyball do. Nevertheless, as team captain of the AOLG tennis team, I believe we worked extremely hard in training and became true teammates while having an amazing season, and I am extremely proud of my sisters.

Q3: I moved in my junior year to Guam from the island of Saipan, and my previous school did not have a school tennis team. When I moved, I was so excited to be able to play, even more than I did back home. I set out to become team captain and be able to coach my peers and help them become better players. Many of my teammates have never played tennis before and I was so excited to be able to introduce them to the sport that I love. I was also on the Northern Pacific National Tennis Team, and I worked extremely hard in the qualifiers to make the team wherein I traveled to Fiji and competed against people from all over Oceania. I made this team and traveled to Fiji five times and the island, as well as the people, have become a second home to me.

I also was extremely adamant about achieving my academic goals of not only succeeding in my classes but thriving in my school. I participated in many different clubs such as Interact (service group), Mock Trial, Academic Challenge Bowl, and the National Forensics Club, as well as played volleyball and was a leader in our student government. However, my biggest goal was to become president of the National Honor Society and it still remains one of my proudest achievements. Not only did we participate in various service functions, but we also hosted school events and I truly enjoyed being president, as I am reliable and diligent and genuinely love to lead.

I do not have any regrets throughout my high school career and have accomplished everything that I set out to do. I believe that I completed a full and successful past four years, and I’m ready to take on the next four.

Savannah Grant

George Washington High School

Q1: My all-time favorite moment playing softball would have to be every time I stepped onto the softball field. Growing up, I was surrounded with countless softball and baseball players - stayed all day and night at a softball or baseball field with my family, making memories. So, every time I step on a field, I would just have so many flashbacks of how I grew up.

Another favorite memory was being named MVP. I knew that my hard work had paid off. Also, being able to have the experience being in the championship. Although we did not win, I still had the chance to get that adrenaline and learned a lot.

Q2: One of the hardest challenges would have to be knowing that there was a chance for us students not having sports. It was difficult knowing all the hard work I did to be where I am could’ve not happened at all. Even though there was a chance of us not having sports, I still continued to practice every day, keeping myself in shape and not losing my touch.

Q3: My athletic goal was to continue to be a First Team All-Island shortstop. I wasn’t thinking of being the MVP throughout the league, but I happened to achieve that as well.

My academic goal was just to graduate. Senior year was tough for me. Having to be online for a whole school year was a struggle for me. I tend to do well when I'm being taught face-to-face, so, graduating was a big accomplishment.