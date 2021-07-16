Editor’s Note: This is the third in a multipart series recognizing the 2021 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete finalists.

To say the coronavirus pandemic affected recently graduated high school student-athletes may be the understatement of the century. With truncated or abandoned seasons, many of Guam's best and brightest scholar-athletes finished their careers wanting more, but preparing for the future.

While the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association did all they could to offer as many opportunities as possible, members of the class of 2021 will forever be known for how much was taken from them by a microscopic, sometimes fatal virus.

"It was a unique year for the scholar-athletes," said former ISA interim director Al Garrido. "Some of our scholar-athletes would have had stellar seasons in other sports that were not offered or could not happen due to conflict in seasons."

But for as much was taken from them, Dr. Thomas Shieh has given even more back. For the past 20 years, he has rewarded the island's elite with the Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete awards. And, pandemic or no pandemic, this year is no different. As they say in Hollywood: The show must go on.

"It’s been an unprecedented senior year!" Shieh said.

"To be able to go out there and play and maintain their grades in the midst of all their challenges, and after a 10-12 month layoff, was nothing short of amazing, Garrido said. "They are indeed a unique group of scholar-athletes. They completed the pandemic year and were still able to shine."

Each athlete was asked the same set of questions or topics.

• What was your favorite moment in high school sports?

• What were the greatest sports challenges and triumphs during the pandemic, and how did you persevere?

• What were your athletic and academic high school goals and did you achieve them? How so?

Abigail Guzman Uy

Simon Sanchez High School

Major: Public administration

University of Guam

Q1: I fondly remember waking up at 5:30 in the morning to get ready for my paddling races. The pre-race jitters never failed to give me that adrenaline rush I needed to offer the team my 110% each race. After our team prayers, we would come together to encourage each other. Coach Ron Ruiz would constantly remind us that, ‘Your strongest paddler is only as good as your weakest one.’ With his words in mind, I always did my best to motivate my boat to keep on pushing. Paddling is all about teamwork. When one person slacks off, everyone immediately notices. Each paddling meet, I was able to push my teammates to finish strong. Feeling the canoe glide with everyone’s timing in perfect harmony to the final flag will always be one of my favorite moments in high school sports.

Q2: During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I had to get knee surgery due to a previous injury from basketball. This trauma forced me to retire my basketball shoes and pass down my volleyball knee pads. It was painful to watch both of my teams compete without me, but I always supported them in spirit. In order to recover, I had to fully commit to physical therapy. As I did my PT at Seventh-day Adventist, I needed to keep in mind the one sport that I knew I could never give up - paddling. This whole pandemic gave me opportunities to heal both physically and mentally from my injury. I was able to push myself to do better, and I did.

Q3: Each year, I would strive to help my paddling team place in the top three. I have been paddling since my freshman year. I never missed a day of practice unless I really needed to. I devoted and dedicated my time and effort into the sport. For example, I would do my homework during free time in class or lunch break so that my focus was only on perfecting my timing and stroke form. I made sure that my coaches and team knew that I was a reliable and committed paddler. Every race, my Sottera and mixed varsity boat would place within the top 3.

An academic goal I set was to maintain a 4.0 GPA while learning as much as I could within the four years of my high school journey. With guidance from great teachers such as Dr. Ronald Canos, Mrs. Joycelyn Steward, and Mrs. Wendy Flores, I was able to absorb immeasurable knowledge and even more importantly, pieces of advice that will stick with me throughout my life. In addition to my teachers, my family helped me push through difficult trials and tribulations. My mom and dad are my No. 1 supporters. I would not have gotten through high school without their love and guidance.

Sebastian Castro

Harvest Christian Academy

Major: Pre-med

Princeton University

Q1: My favorite moment in high school sports was representing Guam in the 2019 Pacific Games. It was my first international swimming competition, and it was a great experience.

Q2: Even before the pandemic, our main pool was shut down, so we did our best to make do with what we had. We had a lot of beach practices with more dry land training.

Q3: My goal in every swim meet was just to swim faster than the last time. Because of that, I definitely improved over my four years in swimming. My academic goal was to study hard through high school to prepare for college. The things I’ve learned through both swimming and school have prepared me for my next four years in college.

Anthony Simon

St. John’s School

Major: Business

University of Southern California

Q1: Winning the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam high school soccer championship and seeing it in the paper the next day.

Q2: There were significant team training challenges because of social distancing requirements. Fortunately, this propelled me to seek available facilities for my solitary training.

Q3. Athletically, I strived to win a high school championship, just like my brother (Takumi Simon) did three years ago. Academically, I wanted to learn as much as possible while maintaining a high GPA. No matter how hard and long a course or training might be, I carry a winning mentality which constantly pushes me to keep going.