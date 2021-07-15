Editor’s Note: This is the second in a multi-part series recognizing the 2021 Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete finalists. For print, we will only use three of their questions. You can check out all the responses online at www.postguam.com

The 21 scholar-athletes recently tapped as finalists for the 2021 Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete award exemplify the best qualities coaches and teachers seek from their pupils. The exception to the norm, these athletes have found ways to shine on and off the field despite challenges posed by a pandemic that has reshaped the world.

“It’s been an unprecedented senior year! … This year’s Shieh Scholar Athletes are special because they had to endure a season of uncertainty – a senior with no prom, no Christmas plays, not even a proper graduation,” said Dr. Thomas Shieh, who has given this award in recognition of island students for the last 21 years. “This experience should make them stronger. I am sure they all know.”

Unlike most awards, the Shieh Su Ying award recognizes scholar athletes who have made their impact on the field and in the classroom throughout their years of high school.

“It’s a cumulative combination from freshman through their senior year, but just a one-year performance award,” Shieh said. “They must maintain a 3.5 GPA – no drugs, no alcohol, no smoking, along with community service and outstanding citizenship. Not an easy task.”

The Guam Daily Post wanted to highlight these athletes who are leaders and role models in their respective sports and schools. Join us in congratulating the athletes who made this year’s list of finalists.

Each athlete was asked the same set of questions or topics.

Elijah Garrido

Father Duenas Memorial School

Major: Business administration

University of Massachusetts

Q2: My favorite moment in all of my high school sports career was winning the Kanto Classic Invitational Tournament in Japan in 2020. Going into the tournament, we knew that there were going to be a lot of great teams. Based on the facts that no school from Guam had won in over 20 years and that the rest of the teams in the tournament had already gone through a whole season while we just started, we went into the tournament as the underdogs. The tournament was tough in almost every aspect, we played eight games over the course of three days and against some of the best teams in the area. We lost two of our pool play games, but were able to pull together and make a run to the championship game. I ended up tearing my ACL during the championship game, but coming away with the win after being against the odds was the best feeling ever.

Q3: The greatest sports challenge I faced during the pandemic was to find the motivation to work on my ACL rehabilitation every morning. I had torn my ACL and gotten surgery right before the lockdown, so I had a lot of time to myself which I knew I should use to get my leg back into top shape. While the goal was clear, I did face mental struggles. It was hard to have the discipline to have to take care of my leg and essentially baby it, while also getting enough rest every day so that I could wake up early and give it my all for my rehab.

Q4: I never really had any set athletic goals for high school, but I am more than proud of what I have accomplished. I’ve represented Guam at the national level twice for basketball and once for volleyball. I’ve heavily contributed to and helped lead my high school programs for both volleyball and basketball, and won two championships for each. As for my academic goals, I’d say I did okay, but I didn’t do as good as I would have wanted to. I wanted to graduate with a 4.0 but fell a little short on that, especially during my freshman and sophomore years. Though I didn’t graduate with a 4.0, I am still proud that I graduated with high honors.

Nathan Mangune

Okkodo High School

Future goal: Elementary education; Army officer

University of Guam

Q2: My favorite moment in high school sports was winning 2nd place in soccer my senior year. This is my favorite moment because the past years our results weren't the best, we struggled to be considered a top team. But this year we were able to work hard as a team to win that 2nd place trophy.

Q3: The greatest sport challenges we faced were trying to not contract COVID-19. We knew as a team that if anyone got COVID our season would be over. As a team with the instructions from our coaches we ensured that we followed COVID guidelines everyday. We kept log-ins for temperature checks, sanitized our hands, and wore face masks. Even if you were vaccinated the guidelines still applied just in case. Due to this, no one in the team got COVID and they were all healthy. The 2nd challenge we faced as a team was since there was a pandemic not many parents allowed their kids to play sports. We were hoping to get a lot of people to join but the numbers were low. Our numbers got higher when the guys from the past seasons joined. That was able to solve our shortage of players.

Q4: My academic goal was to graduate from high school. I knew that just because a pandemic started does not mean my education stops. I still worked like I would at school, but through online learning, which was kinda tough to adapt to in the beginning. In the end, I graduated with my class leaving that school with the knowledge needed in order to be successful in the real world. My athletic goal was to win a major trophy for soccer. Winning a major trophy for soccer would be historic because it would be Okkodo's first soccer trophy and it was earned in a pandemic. When we raised that 2nd place trophy, it felt like we were champions. All of our hard work that we put in everyday paid off. We may not have won 1st place, but we achieved something greater than silverware. That is, history. We carved ourselves in the history books of Okkodo High School for everyone to remember the story.

Erie Ortega

John F. Kennedy High School

University of Guam

Q2: My favorite moment in high school sports was during the last game of my senior year that determined the ISA Championship. We, as a team, cheered on all of our teammates until the end of the games. We all were thrilled that both the girls and boys won the championship and did so, undefeated. I was truly proud of each and every one of us because of our dedication in practice and the continuous fighting spirit we had that pushed through until the end of the season. Q3: At first, I was unsure if we were going to have a season this school year because of the pandemic. Tennis was luckily a non-contact sport and was not greatly affected by the pandemic unlike other sports. I personally did not have any challenges that were directly affected by the pandemic. Practicing almost everyday for several hours and juggling school work made me realize the importance of time management. With the commitment that I put into tennis, I was able to become this year’s MVP.

Q7: In my freshman year, I planned to play tennis for all four years of high school. When I first heard about the Shieh Scholarship and saw the many great athletes were chosen each year, it aspired me to become one someday. During my senior year, I was curious to see if the scholarship was still happening this year, in spite of the pandemic. Hearing that I was not only nominated, but a finalist, was a very proud moment for me. I would like to thank my family, my coaches, my team, my teachers, and friends who have supported me throughout my high school years.

Victoria Quichocho

Tiyan High School

Future goal: Doctor of physical therapy

University of Guam

Q2: My favorite moment in high school sports was when I recorded a new personal best for all of my events in one of my meets during track and field. When I found out that I qualified for the All-Island meet for four events, I was in awe. Having both my brother and sister compete with me in my last high school sport made it memorable.

Q3: One of my challenges this year was having to pick between sports. Basketball was the first sport I loved and played, but I have always wanted to join track and field because of my love for running 5Ks. Joining track was my biggest challenge, because it showed me that you need a lot of patience and discipline when trying a new sport. My family’s support and my brother’s determination helped me persevere when I had to juggle extracurriculars, school and sports.

Q4: My goal for high school was to be able to maintain a 4.0 or higher and to be recognized by other athletes and coaches. I made the ISA Girls’ Volleyball All-Island list, qualified for the Track and Field All-island meet, was awarded the Eloise Sanchez Award for GDOE’s internship, was named Tiyan’s MVP for Track and Field and maintained my grades.

