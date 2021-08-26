Shieh Su Ying finalists: In their own words

Editor's Note: This is the fifth in a multipart series recognizing the 2021 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete finalists.

As the 2021-2022 school year has opened cautiously amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the 2020-2021 school year a fading memory, Dr. Thomas Shieh is getting ready to announce the winners.

Before leaving to college or moving on to the next phase of their lives, the 21 scholar-athletes - the best and brightest in their class, were asked a series of questions about their greatest moments and memories throughout their playing career. In this latest article, we learn what made St. John's School's Tylee Shepherd the elite athlete and honor student who motivated teammates and represented the Knights with pride.

As Shepherd continues the healing process from a recent anterior cruciate liniment and meniscus tear surgery, and navigates classes at San Diego State University, The Guam Daily Post wishes the new college freshman well as she sets out on life's next challenges.

Each athlete was asked the same set of questions or topics.

• What was your favorite moment in high school sports?

• What were the greatest sports challenges and triumphs during the pandemic, and how did you persevere?

• What were your athletic and academic high school goals and did you achieve them? How so?

Tylee Shepherd

St. John’s School

Major: Child Family Development

San Diego State University

Q1: My favorite moment in high school sports had to be the times after a really hard but great practice. Whether it was during volleyball, basketball, soccer or beach volleyball, there were always those days where, from start to finish, the energy was amazing and my teammates and I would stay behind. We would talk about game-strategy, school and other things teenagers talk about, which really allowed us to bond as a team and build chemistry. These small but impactful little moments would always benefit us when we played. These types of experiences always kept me motivated during the sports seasons, due to the apparent shared goals and ambitions that we all carried.

Q2: When the pandemic hit, there was a loss of hope, happiness and motivation as an athlete. Especially it being senior year, the year you want to leave a mark in, it was extremely difficult to see sports cancelled. However, as exciting as it was to have it all back, there was still something missing. People don’t realize how an audience can completely change the atmosphere of a game. The enthusiastic friends, screaming parents, and all the other noises that fill up the room play such a large role that was dearly missed this year. Luckily, towards the end of the year, more guests were allowed to come, but it still was not the same.

In my life there are three main things that make up a sports game, which is mentality, teamwork and support. With COVID, that list of three narrowed down to two and we, as players, needed to heavily rely on ourselves to create and maintain the energy that our beloved fans gave us. The lack of voices became very clear during our games as the gym was full of silence and, so, I advocated to my team the importance of cheering for one another.

After one of our games, I sent a message to our team group chat saying, whether you are on the court or on the bench, it does not matter, this is a team sport and we cheer the whole way through. This message led to a complete change in attitude within our team and the new strategy that we followed was that good energy equals a good mindset, creating good teamwork. We used this effectively, as we would cheer on our teammates even when mistakes were made. Soon enough, the support that we missed from our fans had made its way back but through our own admiration for one another and the game.

Q3: My athletic goals for high school was to, simply, make an impact. Starting from freshman year, I wanted to make sure I set a good example within sports. I have always been a team player and I never really focused on being a leader, considering I was the youngest, but I came to realize that there were other ways to lead a team rather than simply being captain. I worked hard as a player, making sure that I was on the team for a reason and I used my strengths to benefit others in the best way I could.

From an early start, I learned to control my mindset and attitudes within sports, such as moving forward after a mistake. I noticed, not everyone was able to think in a positive manner, especially for our new or younger players. This led me to always take accountability for not only my mistakes but others as well. I figured if we are a team, then their mistakes are also mine and, with this, it allowed my teammates to feel less stressed during games and enjoy the experience of playing varsity sports.

I understood the anxiety and fear of thinking you are not good enough to be on the team, which is why I emphasize the importance of family within sports to my teammates. There is something very special about having a connection within a team, everything is simply in-sync and flows better. This mindset, to work and play as a family, has led our teams to great success over the years. It has created a special bond within sports at St. John’s and I hope that it will continue.

Moreover, I also made ambitions in my academics while juggling sports. I have always been a very shy student. I never liked raising my hand or adding to the discussion due to constant fear that whatever I say will be wrong. Over the years, my goal has always been to be the first one to talk, raise your hand, and make a comment, but I always seemed to fail. However, after giving a presentation in my English class, I had a conversation with my teacher about my lack of involvement. After a long discussion, I promised her I would try harder.

Everyday, I would do something different until, finally, I found myself leading discussions. I became very confident within my ability to communicate and discuss, which allowed me to not only do better in my English classes, but all my classes.

I was able to have a voice, for once, which I hope to use effectively as I take on this next step in my life.