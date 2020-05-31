Editor's note: This is the second article in a two-part series celebrating the 2020 Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete finalists. In this article, the seven finalists' stories appear in alphabetical order and do not reflect standing.

With less than two weeks remaining until the 2020 Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athletes are announced, rest assured, Dr. Thomas Shieh’s evenings will be filled with many sleepless nights.

The winners, one male, and one female, will be announced June 12 and will each receive a $2,000 scholarship and an Apple Mac Air computer. All finalists will receive the latest iPad, and all prizes are courtesy of Shieh.

The awards, named for Shieh’s late grandmother, honors the island’s best and brightest student-athletes.

“I am extremely proud to help honor Guam’s finest scholar-athletes,” Shieh said. "This year’s class of Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athletes gathered over 80 AP (Advanced Placement) and honors classes.

“This class boasts an average GPA of over 3.91, and among them are top graduates of their class, and many all-island most valuable players and champions, dozens of all-island first and second teams, gold and silver medalists."

In Saturday’s Guam Daily Post, eight of the 15 finalists were celebrated with stories about their accomplishments. This article offers the reader a chance to learn about the seven other outstanding student-athletes.

Aiden Bordallo

Father Duenas Memorial School Friars rugby and football standout Aiden Bordallo would have liked to have spent lunches with his friends, but the academic-minded athlete’s parents taught him that success meant sacrifice.

“Being a student-athlete wasn’t easy, and the hardest part was using my time efficiently,” said Bordallo, who will attend Macalester College and play football for the NCAA Division III Scots in St. Paul, Minnesota. “Instead of playing basketball during lunch or playing at the field with my friends, I was in any room I could find doing my homework.

“My work ethic - in the classroom and on the field - was a reflection of my upbringing, and I did not want to let my parents down. The sacrifices I made were hard, but then the reward of making my parents proud was worth it.”

At college, the three-time rugby and football champ will be work toward building a foundation leading to a career in physical therapy or chiropractics.

“My hope is to take the skills and techniques I learn out there and bring them back home to help the island,” he said.

Jimi Hendrix

As a swimmer, FDMS Friars’ Jimi Hendrix is - wait for it - a rockstar.

When Hendrix’s athletic journey began, to where it is now, constant improvement marked a storied career. On the way to breaking multiple swimming records, both individually and a member of a relay team, his athletic accomplishments are literally for the record books.

“It’s really crazy how I went from not even being able to swim a full 50 meters in my first swim meet to the second-ranked swimmer on island," said Hendrix, who is trained by Tsunami Swim Club’s Toshi Iijima.

With eyes set on breaking more records, Hendrix’s 2020 has been filled with the type of disappointment most other student-athletes never had to face. Along with missing out on formal graduation fueled by the coronavirus-inspired public health emergency, the nearly-constant closure of the Hagåtña pool made training nearly impossible.

“This year was supposed to be my greatest year yet as I was set on breaking multiple Guam records, but that goal was cut short due to the pool closing down and the coronavirus as well,” said Hendrix, who, despite the challenges will be attending the Keio University in Minato, Tokyo, Japan.

With nearly a year until classes start, Hendrix will continue to train for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games, and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hendrix wants to “be the first Guamanian to qualify for Olympics Paris 2024,” he said. “I will be continuing my swimming career over at Keio, which is a Division I school in Japan, and their swimming program is top 20 in Japan colleges.”

Despite the challenges, Hendrix turned all obstacles upside down and played to his style, becoming an elite student-athlete, and a Shieh finalist.

“Being named as one of the finalists for the Shieh Su Ying Scholar-Athlete means a lot to me,” he said. “Being named as one of the finalists is like being named as one of the top scholar-athletes on Guam, so, I feel really blessed. …

“Balancing both my swimming and my academics has always been a challenge," Hendrix said. "I had to make sure that my academics didn’t get in the way of my swimming, and, at the same time, my swimming didn’t get in the way of my academics. … I was able to achieve high grades and my SAT score goal. And, at the same time, not lose as much stamina for my swimming.”

Cerila Rapadas

Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars tennis ace Cerila Rapadas’ excitement of being named a Shieh finalist quickly faded, tears of joy turning into streams of sadness.

On Friday, the day after she was named a finalist, Rapadas’ grandmother Cerila M. Rapadas had died.

"My late Grandmother, Cerila M. Rapadas’ story has inspired me all my life to become a leader and a force in the community,” said the surviving granddaughter, who will be continuing her education at the University Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. “I like to think I reflected that goal in high school, and I don’t plan on stopping now.”

After college, Rapadas plans on pursuing a career as a clinical psychologist and giving back to the community.

“I plan on coming back here and doing what I can to serve the people of Guam,” she said.

Rapadas’ student-athlete career can be summed up in three words: dedication, determination, and sacrifice.

“It was difficult to keep up with all parts of high school life,” she said. “I wanted to be on top of my classes, improve in tennis, and still be an effective student-leader.”

During a doubles tennis match, one point from defeat and trailing three games, Rapadas and doubles partners Andrea Cruz fought back and won. The defining moment is one she will take to the grave.

“The joy and relief I felt, and the cheers we heard after we scored that last point is something I’ll never forget.”

Kiana Rivera

What John F. Kennedy High School Islanders volleyball and track and field star Kiana Rivera is going to miss most about competition is “that nervous feeling at each volleyball game when the referee blows the first whistle to serve, or when the official yells, ‘runners, on your blocks,’” she said.

After receiving her diploma, in an unceremonious drive-by COVID-19-inspired graduation, Rivera will seek out an education in finance, consider enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard as a reservist or open a beauty salon. Whichever career path she chooses, her sheer determination will prove successful in any field.

“It may be difficult along the way, but in the end, the feeling that you get knowing you did your best, will drive you to do even better things, and your hard work will be recognized,” said Rivera, honored to be considered as a finalist.

Shyann Roberto

Before deciding to continue her athletic career at the NCAA D2 Saint Martin’s University, Notre Dame High School Royals’ Shyann Roberto was determined to lead the school’s soccer team to a fourth straight championship. Despite the cancellation of fourth-quarter sports, her career has been a beacon of hope.

“My all-time favorite moment was winning the IIAAG (Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam) … championship in 2018,” she said. “That season meant a lot to the whole sports community, with the loss of our teacher, Morgan Crisostomo."

I scored our first goal, she said.

“We were all so proud that we won it for Morgy. Amongst all of the celebrating, some of us started crying because of how much that whole season meant to us.”

Roberto, throughout her career, was motivated most by two things: family, and winning the Shieh.

“Since I entered high school and heard of Dr. Shieh's Scholarship, I knew how big of an honor it would be to have a chance at receiving it as a top student-athlete,” she said. … “For sure, the biggest sacrifice made to be a top athlete and student was by my parents, adding, they supported “us in every way.”

Noel Sablan

For Royals’ multisport athlete Noel Sablan, becoming a scholar-athlete was as much about his teammates and classmates as it was for himself.

Helping other athletes succeed is what drove Sablan, he said.

“I do not mind to help my fellow teammates, because I am looked up to by them.”

Without an ND boys’ rugby team, Sablan donated his skills to the Southern High School Dolphins.

“My all-time favorite moment is during rugby season - my senior year - when I punted the ball from the scrum, in our red zone, chased after it, and I scored it myself,” said Sablan, who plans on studying secondary education at UOG and later practicing family law. “I was so happy because that was my first and only time scoring.”

Gavin Whitt

Get knocked down twice, get up three times.

For Simon Sanchez High School Sharks wrestler Gavin Whitt, these words define him as an athlete and a person.

“The sacrifice it takes to be a wrestler and an honor-student takes everything I have, and more, due to the fact that life kept hitting me, and knocking me down,” said Whitt, who plans on enrolling at UOG and joining the U.S. Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. “Then, I realized it’s not how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. … That’s how achieving greatness is done, and that is something I plan to do after graduation.”

Throughout Whitt’s high school career, he has represented Guam in international competition and enjoys making his island proud. After beating every local wrestler in his weight class, to level up, he had to leave Guam.

“In wrestling, I have been a high school all-island champion, defeated those who were previously undefeated, and I realized I wanted more ... and I wanted to represent Guam,” he said. …

“I had to wrestle for the sake of wrestling because I know there is no more dominant sport.”