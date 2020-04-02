Shieh to recognize student-athletes despite obstacles

For 19 years, Dr. Thomas Shieh has recognized Guam’s best and brightest high school athletes and, during a time when the island’s youth need positive reinforcement the most, will continue to do so.

Inspired by his late grandmother, Su Ying, the two-decade-long award ceremony, the Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete awards, is a staple of Guam's sports scene.

To be considered, at a very minimum, student-athletes must have 3.4 minimum GPA, participate in varsity sports, live a smoke, alcohol, and drug-free life, and be good citizens, Shieh said.

“Additionally, I look for personal initiative, and character,” he added.

With islandwide school closures making his job more difficult, Shieh is figuring out how to overcome obstacles.

"I hate to be defeated by this virus, so I am going to think how we can still recognize our Shieh Scholar-Athletes for this year's class,” Shieh said. “All nomination forms will be submitted via email.

“The issue here is, we have to work with the schools for their transcripts and recommendations.”

As in years past, selected nominees for the 20th annual Shieh Awards will receive prizes, with the top winners receiving a special gift.

“I plan to continue to provide $2,000 to the male and female Scholar-Athletes of the Year,” Shieh said. "I have not decided what to do about other prizes just yet. But, because of this crisis, I need to think of something that might be more meaningful.”

With social distancing in effect after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order 2020-05, there will not be a banquet, but that hasn't deterred Shieh. Despite challenges, the show will go on.

Stakeholders can send their nominations to doctorshieh@yahoo.com.

Shieh added teachers, parents, coaches, athletes, and family members can send in their nominations.

“This is a tough time, even for me and my family, and my clinic," Shieh said. “That said, we have to come together as a community, (and) support one another.

"We will get through this. We have to. Each of us can do our part.”