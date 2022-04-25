Shimizu remembered as friend, brother, coach

Close to 2,000 mourners, including several prominent members of the community, paid their respect to Paul San Nicolas Shimizu on Friday at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

Shimizu, a prominent businessman and one of the owners of Ambrose Inc., died in San Francisco, California on March 30.

In the 1990s, Shimizu spearheaded the Bud Kings, a basketball team that featured several legendary players such as Juan King, Jesse Perez and Seymour Payne.

In a large, private ceremony, many stood in long lines to say their final goodbyes to the humble Shimizu.

“When a close friend unexpectedly leaves us, a piece of our heart is forever broken,” King said. “Our friend, brother and coach, Paul Shimizu, was an extraordinary man. For about a decade, he gave us joy, camaraderie and friendship. He afforded his time and resources to showcase our basketball talents around the region.”

King, praising the late Shimizu said, “He loved us. We loved him.”

“His natural, pleasant personality was key to the development of international competition for the island,” King added. “His international reputation was phenomenal. As a person, he was a friend and brother. As a coach, he gave me and my teammates an opportunity to enjoy and excel in the sport we truly love as young adults."