Shinkyokushinkai Karate Guam to host international tournament Saturday

After a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Karate Organization Shinkyokushinkai Karate Guam will host the 2023 Guam Full Contact Karate Championship Saturday at the Northern Sports Complex in Dededo.

Chris Biolchino, WKO Shinkyokushinkai Karate Guam branch chief, expects more than 50 martial artists, young and old, male and female, to compete in the tournament.

Biolchino, in a press release, said this year’s event will feature delegations from Japan and Saipan, as well as local martial art practitioners.

“The tournament format follows guidelines set forth by the World Karate Organization Shinkyokushinkai and will feature matches under what is commonly known as knockdown or full-contact karate," he said.

Admission is free and the tournament will start promptly at 10 a.m.