After weeks of competition, the Guam Shipyard Women quickly shed the pandemic rust to claim the 2021 Bud Light Women’s Futsal League title with a 6-3 victory over the Bank of Guam Lady Strykers in Sunday’s epic matchup at the Guam Sports Complex Gym in Harmon.

Shipyard struck first, only four minutes in, when Hannah Cruz slipped one past Strykers’ keeper Christina Duenas. Ten minutes later, teammate Brianna Leon Guerrero powered the team’s second goal, blasting in a kick from the right side.

With three minutes left in the half. Koharu Minato connected with Maggie Phillips on the kick-in for the Strykers’ first goal of the day.

However, Shipyard’s Leon Guerrero completed a first-half brace with six ticks left to the half to give her team a two-goal cushion.

In the second half, Cruz and Leon Guerrero continued to punch through the Stryker defense, combining for three more goals in the six-goal onslaught. Minato and Phillips added the Strykers remaining two goals 12 minutes into the second half for the final 6-3 score.

Other awards

Quality secured a bronze finish, slipping past The Venue Sidekick SC. Annie Jones notched the final goal in the 3-2 victory. Yae Kawauchi and Caylani Estoy scored Quality’s other goals, while the Sidekicks’ Serena Bordallo and Ariya Cruz scored two goals in the losing effort.

The top three teams were presented with medals while the top two teams earned league trophies.

The league celebrated several other achievements with the Metro Pacific Islanders winning the league’s coveted Fair Play Award. Estoy earned the Golden Boot and Quality Distributors’ Chyna Ramirez won the league’s Golden Glove award.

Estoy was phenomenal all season, scoring at least one goal a game. She finished with 20 goals in seven matches. Her largest haul came in Week 1 against Team Mosa’s and Week 5 against the Islanders – a double hat trick in both matches. She passed Shipyard’s Colleen Naden – former Golden Boot winner and this season’s runner up – in Week 6.

Ramirez was spectacular on defense, giving up the least amount of goals in the maximum minutes played among other goalkeepers. In 350 minutes for the season, Ramirez gave up only 18 goals, an average of 4.6 goals per match.