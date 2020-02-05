After months atop the standings, the previously unbeaten Bank of Guam Lady Strykers met their match in Week 8 of the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League. The top-ranked Premier Division team fell to Guam Shipyard Women 2-1 Sunday at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

April Talledo scored the eventual game winner for Guam Shipyard Women in the 47th minute, after also scoring the first goal of the contest in the fifth minute.

The Lady Strykers’ Maggie Phillips scored her team’s lone goal in the 55th minute.

Despite the Week 8 loss, the Lady Strykers still hold onto first place in league standings with a 6-1-1 record. Guam Shipyard is in third place after eight weeks with a 3-2-3 record.

Islanders FC 4, University of Guam Lady Tritons 4: Jadyn Palomarea scored the game-tying goal in stoppage time, salvaging a draw with the Tritons. Palomares also scored in the first half and teammate Sarah Benavente also finished with two goals for the Islanders FC. UOG’s Colleen Naden led all scorers with a hat trick and teammate Gracia Magrath also scored.

Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Heat 1, Quality Distributors 0: Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Heat edged Quality Distributors 1-0 with a goal from Samantha Fegurgur in the 30th minute.

With Naden’s hat-trick performance in Week 8, the Lady Triton takes over the top spot in the division’s Golden Boot contest, with 13 goals scored so far during the 2019-2020 season. The Lady Strykers’ Jinae Teria follows with 11 goals and Quality Distributors’ Franshay Shippey is next with eight goals scored.

Women’s League matches continue Sunday.

Budweiser Soccer League

In Budweiser Soccer League Premier Division action over the weekend, the Bank of Guam Strykers shut out the Sidekicks SC 9-0 with a double hat trick by Marcus Lopez and one each from Ethan Sablan, Andre Gadia, and a rocket by Jason Cunliffe shot from his team’s defensive half.

The NAPA Rovers FC defeated Manhoben Lalahi 1-0 with a goal by Sadakuni Tomoyuki.

In Saturday evening matches, the Islanders FC defeated the University of Guam Tritons 8-0 with two goals each from Antonio Prieto and Noah Duenas and one each from Joshua Pangelinan, Edward Cho, and Justin Cruz. The Islanders’ other goal came on a UOG own goal.

Guam Shipyard staved off Quality Distributors 2-1 for their third straight win. Ashton Surber scored both goals for Guam Shipyard and Ernest Baah scored for Quality.

Information was provided in a press release.