Shipyard, Wings bring it in beer league

Guam Shipyard and Wings FC picked up their first wins of the Budweiser Soccer League Premier Division season over the weekend in matches at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

In a display of offensive firepower and prevent defense, Guam Shipyard blanked the Islanders FC 6-0 in Saturday evening’s showdown with two goals each from Jude Bischoff and Riley Rama. Jan Flores and Earl Rhee also scored in the contest.

With the win, Guam Shipyard moves up to third place The Islanders’ loss was its first of the season, but the team remains in second place behind frontrunners Bank of Guam Strykers FC, the lone undefeated team.

The Wings FC held down Quality Distributors FC Sunday evening and emerged with a 2-0 win. Nathan Nuwer and Shuntaro Suzuki scored one each. With the win, the Wings move up in rankings, while Quality drops to the cellar.

The Premier Division continues Feb. 25 with Quality Distributors FC taking on Guam Shipyard at 6:30 p.m. The Bank of Guam Strykers FC will play the Wings FC at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26.