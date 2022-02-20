The Tiyan High School Titans started Friday’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association boys soccer the game against the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks with only 10 players, but by the time the final whistle blew, they were down to eight.

On a good day, where coronavirus-related safety measures, COVID-19 illness or injury hadn’t already depleted their full, 11-man roster, the Titans usually had just enough members to field a team. But as the game wore on, Isaiah Cruz was sidelined with an injury and Nicholas Santos, in the game’s waning minutes, received a yellow card and had to take a seat.

By shear numbers alone, the 33-member Sanchez squad should have dominated the injured, penalized Titans. But, they didn’t. In front of a modestly-sized crowd at Okkodo High School, the Sharks and Titans tied 2-2, Sanchez forced to play catch-up for nearly the entire 80 minutes.

The Titans’ Martin Iseke, who, in the fourth minute, scored the game’s first goal, an indirect kick from 11 yards out that sailed past Sanchez’s goalkeeper Charles Almonte, shared that Tiyan’s new-found success has been built on tenacity and trust.

“It just takes a lot of heart, grit and determination, a lot of communication, and everyone just has to trust each other,” he said. “If someone's telling someone what to do, then they've got to listen. And if not, then you got to yell at them. Do whatever you can.”

Iseke told The Guam Daily Post that he was especially excited to see his shot sail past Almonte. It was his first goal in 2022, and, in five games, the Titans’ sixth.

“For me personally, it felt amazing because it was my first goal for the season,” Iseke said, adding that the game-opening goal “hyped up the team, got them excited and everyone was ready.”

“That goal really helped us try and get better, even though we were down players,” he said.

Nine minutes later, the Sharks tied the game at 1-all. After a shot from Drake Fejerang sailed to the left of the box, John Medina sent a shot to the upper-left corner, pounding the net past Titans’ goalkeeper Conor Flory.

After a short, eight-minute halftime, a seemingly exhausted Titans returned to the pitch, hoping they had enough energy, skill and good fortune to surge past the fresh-as-daisies Sharks.

Twenty-seven minutes into the half, the Titans’ Ashton Aguon took advantage of a wide open net. After making a save, Almonte left the pocket and Aguon launched a header for the 2-1 lead. With only 13 minutes remaining, the Titans, against most odds, were on their way to winning their second game of the season. Their first win, which came on Monday, a 3-2 victory over the Southern High School Dolphins, was played with an eight-man roster.

With two minutes remaining, the Sharks’ Marvin Ednaco scored the equalizer, a seven-yard blast that sailed past Flory.

Communication is key

While Flory trusts his defense, that goal taught Flory a valuable lesson: communication can be even-more important than trust.

“I kind of had a little too much trust and not enough communication with the defense, because he (Nicholas Santos) thought I was going to get it and I thought he was going to get it,” Flory said. “But he backed off at the last second and I wasn't fully prepared to stop it. It was just a lack of communication. If we had communicated, I'm sure it wouldn't have gone in. I didn't jump early enough, so I couldn't knock it or catch it. I don't blame anyone for that. It's just a hard goal to stop.”

The Titans, with the league’s fewest players, are always at a disadvantage. While low numbers means more pressure for the defense and especially Flory, the battle-tested goalkeeper finds the positives in his diminutive, competitive team.

“The goalie gets a lot of pressure put on them because you're the last line of defense,” Flory said. “If everyone else gets beat, especially with a small team, it's all up to you.

“If you have the wrong team that you're playing with, a lot of them will sometimes yell at you and get mad at you, even though they got past all of them. But with this team, we're small, we're tight, and I think that having a small team gives us a better relationship with each other. We've all been playing with each other for a long time. I've known most of these guys since middle school. We've been playing since then. And yeah, we're really close and we play really well together.”

Although Flory wasn’t able to stop every shot, nearly an impossible task against the talented sharks, he and his defense stepped up, pressured every advancing attacker."

“We all put our heads toward the game and we all came together as one,” said Titans defender Noel Ericsson. “Yes, we were down players, but we just knew we had to work together as a team, played with our hearts, and that just gave us the extra energy to chase after that ball.”