With support from sponsors, Shut up & Fish Guam hosted a successful 4th Annual Shut up & Fish Mahi & Wahoo Shootout on Saturday out of the Hågat Marina and Hagåtña Boat Basin.

The annual event, which honored the late Glenn Martinez and Jeff Tereas, attracted more than 100 anglers completing for pride and placement on the leaderboard.

“With each year, we make it our priority to provide a first class experience from start to finish,” said Christina Cruz, event coordinator. “During these unprecedented times, we understand firsthand the struggle of fuel, so we worked diligently to provide a fuel incentive as soon as we saw gas was on the rise. Thanks to our fine sponsor Pacific Points, we were able to provide each registered boat with about $100 worth of fuel, and not only that, each boat got a minimum of 10 bags of ice from our fine sponsor Ready Ice and a 12-pack of beer, thanks to our presenting sponsor, Ambros Inc.”

The following morning, after a beautiful day of fishing, the Cruz family hosted a coastal cleanup, which is something that’s become tradition after every tournament.

“Our home base is Hagåtña, so it’s like our second home and we try to promote sustainability and accountability in any we can,” said Shut Up & Fish founder Joaquin Cruz.

Joaquin Cruz said that spreading positive messages through social media has to be one of the most important things about having that as an outlet.

Officially closing the tournament, event organizers hosted an awards banquet at Lone Star Steakhouse Guam.

“We’re grateful for our sponsor accommodating us. Great food, good vibes and live music from Jack Larimer made for a great night,” Joaquin Cruz said.

As a fishing family, the Cruzes are always thinking of new ways to innovate and help the fishing community. By elevating the fishing culture, whether it be through charters or tournaments, Shut up & Fish Guam is a game-changer.

In a news release, the Cruz family thanked Division of Aquatics and Wildlife Resources, Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council, Port Authority of Guam, Guam Boating and the U.S. Coast Guard for their support during this event. They also thanked presenting sponsor Budweiser/Ambros Inc, Pacific Points, Lone Star Steakhouse Guam, Crust Guam, Bank of Guam, 76/Circle K, Guam Visitors Bureau, The Guam Daily Post, Ready Ice, Tac Guam, Guam AutoSpot, RPM Yamaha, Fa’nu’i Guam, Paradise Fitness and Affiliated Lifestyles.

The Cruz family asks the fishing community to stay tuned for more details on the next derby in June 2022.

(Daily Post Staff)