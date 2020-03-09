Clear skies and boatloads of fish on Saturday chronicled the 2nd annual Shut Up & Fish Mahi & Wahoo Shootout.

With 40 boats, the one-day tournament brought together tourists, military and local fishermen.

"I think that the thing that is great about the tournament is the new blood that is actually bringing the tournament back to Guam,” said Juan Hernandez, a member of the U.S. military who has competed in five of the coordinator’s tournaments.

“I went out there and had a blast,” said Hernandez, adding that he “fished for 10 hours, hit some hard waves, hit a little bit of weather, hit a little bit of wind, but still endured and caught some fish.”

With nine mahimahi and wahoo laid out on a dock at the Hagåtña boat basin, Hernandez celebrated with the crew aboard Nanmadol.

"This is the fourth or fifth tournament we’ve done with Walden (Weilbacher)," Hernandez said. "He’s an experienced fisherman. "He’s a great captain, just a great host," he added, recognizing first mate Rosa Weilbacher, Olda Tiozon, and Ron Sides for their effort.

Christina Cruz, the event coordinator, thanked the participants and invited the public to join the next event.

In June, Shut Up & Fish will host the 2nd annual Marlin & Tuna Fishing Tournament.

“If you love fishing and you love the community, you come out,” Cruz said. “There are a lot of people who are also haters, man, and this fishing community is big."

"I’d like to tell them, … ‘Don’t not join because you don’t want to support me. Come because you want to support the fishing community.' This is what it’s all about."

“We’re just trying to bring everybody together.”