Shut Up & Fish to host derby on Father's Day weekend

Shut Up & Fish is hosting its 3rd annual Marlin & Tuna Fishing Tournament on Father’s Day weekend.

The two-day tournament will be held from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 18 and June 19, launching from Hagåtña boat basin and Agat Marina.

An awards banquet will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 20.

Entry is $200 for one captain and one crew member and comes with two banquet tickets and two tournament shirts. Additional crew members are $25 each.

Participants can win in three categories, marlin, yellowfin and skipjack, with first, second and third place awarded in each category.

Cash, trophies, prizes and bragging rights are up for grabs at the tournament.

Christina Cruz, who owns Shut Up & Fish along with her husband Joaquin Cruz, said the couple started the tournament after many years of traveling up to Saipan for its annual fishing tournament.

Those from Guam would talk about how great Saipan’s derbies are and how they wanted to elevate the derbies on Guam, she said.

“And instead of talking about things, my husband and I did what we do best and just ‘shut up and made it happen,'” she said.

The business is going on four years of holding an annual mahi and wahoo derby in March and its marlin and tuna derby, which is taking place this month, along with some other smaller derbies in between. The hope is to enhance the fishing competition on Guam and to bring everyone together the same way Saipan does, Cruz said.

She said not enough of those on the island and its businesses believe in these tournaments, but fishing is a way of life and provides food for families and, once upon a time, drew fishermen and women from over the Asia Pacific to Guam to compete.

“We hope that our leaders, future leaders and small businesses will see just how important these events are to others and join in,” Christina Cruz said.

She said the business is celebrating 10 years this year, so it plans to make the derby one to remember. Like with past derbies, Shut Up & Fish goes all out and does everything it can to create and elevate, she said.

“With truck giveaways, trophies, cash prizes and more it’s surely going to be an event you don’t want to miss,” Christina Cruz said.

For more information and to register for the tournament, go to https://www.suaftournaments.com/register.