Three shutouts were featured in Week 3 of the Bud Light Women’s Futsal League played Sunday at the Guam Sports Complex.

Defending champion Guam Shipyard began the day with an 11-0 win over Bank of Guam Strykers II. Guam Shipyard’s Colleen Naden led all scorers with a double hat trick and teammates Moana Taijeron and Loyola Phillip scored twice each. Hannah Cruz scored Guam Shipyard’s other goal.

In the second match of the day, the GPSI Southern Cobras recorded the day’s largest win margin – a 12-0 shutout over PFC Tune Squad. The Cobras were led by Cindy Maestrecampo’s double hat trick. Analea Meno scored five goals in the win and Crista Cruz scored the Cobras' other goal.

In the day’s other shutout victory, last season’s bronze finishers, Quality Distributors FC, blanked the University of Guam Tritons 4-0. Franshay Pangelinan led all scorers with two goals in the win and teammates Monica Marquez and Anna Jones also scored.

In the day’s other matches, last season’s runner-up, Bank of Guam Strykers I, defeated the Metro Pacific Islanders 13-2 led by hat tricks by Sarah Benavente and Olivia Haddock. Abigail San Gil scored twice in the win and teammates Ariya Cruz, Alexy Dacanay, Richelle Ragadio and Kiarra Hutcherson each scored once. The Strykers’ other goal came on an Islanders own goal. Erlissa Delfin scored both of the Islanders' goals.

Mosa’s forced a 1-1 draw with the Barrigada Crusaders. Rhoda Bamba scored for Mosa’s and Francesca Taitague scored for the Crusaders.

Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Southern Heat forced a 2-2 draw with The Venue Sidekick SC. Meagan Crisostomo and Christina Duenas scored for the Sidekick SC. Tonijanay Tyquiengco and Ha’ani Bettis scored for the Heat.

Guam Shipyard’s Naden leads all goal scorers in the Golden Boot race with 13 in three matches, followed by GPSI Southern Cobras’ Maestrecampo with 12. Maestrecampo’s teammate Meno is tied with Quality Distributors FC’s Yae Kawauchi for third place with eight goals in three matches.