After months of preparation and leveling hits, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association/Guam Rugby Union boys and girls championship games are set.

The girls championship game, between the Notre Dame High School Royals and the Southern High School Dolphins, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, at George Washington High School. Immediately following the girls championship game, at 2 p.m., the boys finale will feature the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars taking on the Okkodo High School Bulldogs.

On Tuesday afternoon and extending into the night, the Friars punched their ticket to the championship game by leveling the GW Geckos 29-nil in the semifinals.

In the other boys semifinal game, the Bulldogs advanced to the ‘ship, edging the Guam High School Panthers 7-5.

The Mendiola brothers, Jayven and Josiah, provided the offense, while the Bulldogs’ defense held the Panthers to a try out wide, creating what proved to be an impossible angle for the 2-point conversion.

“It's a great feeling,” said Okkodo senior Jayven Mendiola. “In the entire history of Okkodo, they've never gone to a championship.”

“It shows the hard work we put in, it shows the potential the kids have and the coaching,” he added.

In last season’s semifinals, Okkodo came up short against FD and Jayven had to be carried off the field with a knee injury, effectively ending the Bulldogs’ chances.

“I just want to be able to enter that game strong, healthy and prepared and able to stay there and fight from the beginning to the end,” Jayven Mendiola said.

Late in the first half, after a struggle toward the try zone, Josiah Mendiola stretched into the goal for the 5-0 nil. With a penalty and about 10 yards out from the goal, Okkodo appeared to catch the Panthers unprepared.

“The thing with the penalty is that you get to catch them off guard as they're running back turning around,” Jayven Mendiola said. “We took advantage of that with the backs turned and we tapped that ball and we knew we were close.”

With one of his easiest, most straight-on kicks of the season, and with the home crowd and opposing players trying to distract him, Jayven Mendiola booted what proved to be the game-winner.

“As I prepared for that kick, I could hear the opponent chanting,” Jayven Mendiola said. “Yes, it's part of the game, and that pushed me to even kick harder and have more momentum towards that field goal.”

Late in the second half, with a strong push down the right side of the field, Panthers’ Cameron Brantley dived in for the try. After the try missed, Guam High’s tremendously successful season came to an abrupt end.

“I'm proud they got that close,” said Guam High head coach Joe Mancuso.

In girls competition, in their semifinals, the Southern High School Dolphins defeated the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars 22-5 and the Royals squeaked by the Bulldogs 17-14.

In the Southern versus Academy game, Skylar Nangauta scored three tries. Her sister, Layla Nangauta, scored the Dolphins' fourth try.

Skylar Nangauta told The Guam Daily Post that she performed so well because she wants her sister, a senior, to end her high school career with a championship.

“I feel so relieved,” said Skylar Nangauta.

“My sister's a senior. This is her last year, so I wanted to be able to make it to the ‘ship and make it memorable for her,” she added, with tears of joy streaming down her cheeks.

“I just really want to make it memorable for her and for her to be able to enjoy her senior year because I really look up to her,” said the 15-year-old sophomore.

She added that Southern was hungry to get to the finals because they worked hard and improved so much from last season.

“Last year, we were always on the bottom and then we built ourselves to get up there,” she added.