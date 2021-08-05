Ariya Cruz and Elisha Benavente knocked back a pair of goals each to help the Sidekicks FC topple Guam Shipyard 6-2 in Week 5 of the Bud Light Women’s Futsal League Sunday afternoon at the Guam Sports Complex.

Taylor Salas and Adrianna Cruz-Aguon added a goal each to ensure the win. Shyann Roberto scored both goals for Shipyard.

With the loss, there’s now a three-way tie for first place in league standings with only two weeks left in the season. The three teams boast identical 4-1 records, but Quality Distributors FC will take first thanks to a goal differential of +45. Shipyard and Bank of Guam Lady Strykers will hold second and third, respectively.

Sidekicks will get another opportunity to play spoilers in Week 6 when they take on Quality at 5 p.m. Aug. 8.

Quality added to their goal differential, dominating Metro Pacific Inc. 18-2. Caylani Estoy led all scorers with a double hat trick and teammate Franshay Shippey scored four. Annie Jones recorded a hat trick and teammate Yae Kawauchi scored twice. Victoria Rapadas, Hannah Tyquiengco and Randi-Jo Paulino each contributed a goal in the win. Erlissa Delfin and Isabella Bass scored for the Islanders.

Estoy’s double-hat trick performance puts her at second place in the Golden Boot race with 18 for the season, trailing race leader Colleen Naden of Guam Shipyard by just one goal. Kawauchi is in third with 16 goals for the season.

The defending champion Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Southern Heat continued to win, dropping Team Mosa’s 2-1 in Week 5. Samantha Fegurgur scored both goals in the Heat’s win and Demi-Rae Shimizu scored for Mosa’s.

Bank of Guam Lady Strykers defeated the Southern Cobras 12-2 behind Jordan Baden’s four goals. Teammates Maggie Phillips, Sabrina Kenney and Richelle Ragadio each scored twice in the win. Koharu Minato and Christina Duenas also scored for the Strykers. Analea Meno scored both goals for the Cobras.

With the win, Southern Heat (3-2) stays at fourth place in league standings ahead of the Sidekicks (3-2) based on head-to-head competition. On Jul. 11, the Heat defeated the Sidekicks 8-1.

Budweiser Futsal League

Guam Shipyard continues to hold the top position in the Budweiser Futsal League standings after an 8-4 win over Quality in Week 6 play Friday at the Guam Sports Complex.

Ashton Surber and Damien Khoo notched a brace each while teammates Keith Surber and Jan Flores added a goal each to the potent offense. Two of Shipyard’s goals came from Quality own goals. Manuel Morales led Quality with two goals, while James Bush and Aleksei Ruschkovski added a goal each,

• Islanders FC 4, NAPA Rovers FC 3: Islanders handed NAPA their first loss of the season behind a goal each from Inochi Recella, Josiah Duenas, Justin Cruz and Noah Duenas. Devan Mendiola, Mark Chargualaf, and Micah Hennegan scored for the Rovers.

• Orange Crushers 8, Haagen Dazs 5: The Crushers picked up their first win behind a hat trick from Joseph Kim and a brace from Dietrich Weathington. Joseph Paul Capulong, Leeray Zapatos, and Felix-Dan Fontanilla also scored for the Crushers. Woo Joon Han scored twice for Haagen Dazs and teammates Tristan Hunt, Giovanni Manglona, and David John Cruz also scored.

• Sidekicks FC 8, Friars Football Club 4: Sidekicks FC defeated the Friars 8-4 with two goals from Jeremy Copple and one each from Michael Rosario, Adam Rivera, Napu Mesa, Derrick Cruz, and Kristian Cruz. The Sidekicks’ other goal came on a Friars own goal. Daniel Glasscock finished with a hat trick for the Friars and teammate Gavin Baker also scored.

• Bank of Guam Strykers 9, Wings FC 5: A hat trick from Morgan McKenna fueled the high-powered offense for the Strykers. The Bank of Guam team also got a pair of goals from Joseph Connelley. Jason Cunliffe, Shane Healy, and Marcus Lopez also scored in the win. The Strykers’ other goal came on a Wings own goal. Kyle Halehale finished with a hat trick for the Wings and teammates F.J. Chargualaf and Scott Spindel also scored.

Ashton Surber stays on top of the Golden Boot race with 16 goals for the season followed by Scott Spindel at 15 goals. The Bank of Guam Strykers’ Isiah Lagutang is third with 11 goals.

(Daily Post Staff)