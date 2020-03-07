Half of the crowd at Saturday Night’s Interscholastic Sports Association boys’ championship basketball game filled the Okkodo High School gym with an “M-V-P” chant, but it wasn’t for the Bulldogs’ Jonmichael Lorena, the league MVP. It was for Rodson Simina, John F. Kennedy High School Islanders star shooting guard.

In the second half, every time the first-year street-baller touched the rock, JFK’s fans showered the soon-to-be graduating senior with praise.

Simina, in the third quarter, scoring 15 of his game-high 28 points, lifted JFK to victory, 80-68.

“This is pretty big for my boys,” said JFK head coach Rey Serafico. “We had struggles during the season.”

For the first two quarters, the Bulldogs matched JFK’s speed and intensity, but, in the second half, the visitors deflated the Bulldog faithful. As Simina went off, draining four treys in the third period, the Bulldogs’ fans watched in disbelief. After a half-court 3-pointer burned the bottom of the net, half of the gym went quiet.

During the first 16 minutes, Simina’s game-plan was: drive to the hoop and take his lumps. After about a dozen times of banging bodies with Lorena, he decided to try something different.

“I got tired of driving in,” Simina said. “Man, it feels good when I make one of those threes, man.”

And, it wasn’t just Simina with the hot hand.

Still, in the third quarter, JFK’s Jeremiah Kintoki drained a pair of treys. With 18 points, Kintoki’s performance made it impossible for the bulldogs to double-team. If he was left open, he hit from deep. If the Bulldogs placed an extra man on him, Simina made them pay.

During the regular season, the Bulldogs swept the two-game series. But, when it mattered most, the Islanders stepped up.

“I told them, ‘Hey, all we need is a chance,’ and, we got our chance tonight,” Serafico said. “We just had to contain their good players - the MVP Lorena, Kevin Cabral, and, we did that tonight, as a team.”

After Thursday night’s semifinals, JFK’s Dean Weilbacher told the Guam Daily Post that defense was going to the difference between hoisting the trophy and leaving the gym with heads hanging low.

During the championship, Ralf Manalac, Weilbacher, and Simina stepped up their defense. Manalac and Weilbacher, with 14 points and 8 points, respectively, dominated on both ends of the floor.

In a losing-effort, Lorena scored a team-high 13 points.

The Bulldogs’ Kevin Cabral, with 12 points, on both ends of the floor, played inspiring basketball.

But, the night belonged to Simina’s Islanders.

“This is my last year playing basketball, and it feels good,” Simina said. “No words can explain how I am feeling right now.”

The No. 2-seeded Islanders weren’t favored to win, but hard work, determination, and a never-say-die work ethic drove them to the title.

“We’ve worked hard, from the bottom,” Simina said. “Now, we’re here.”

As JFK players took turns sharing the trophy, Serafico watched his team bask in the well-deserved glory - in the back of his mind, wondering what the last three years would have been like had Simina joined the team.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Serafico said.