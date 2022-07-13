Takumi Simon couldn’t stop smiling when he saw his first contract offer to play professional basketball in Japan.

The 22-year-old said it’s been a childhood dream to play professionally in a sport he’s competed in for as long as he can remember. When he was younger, he and his friends would talk about their goals of playing professionally one day.

“I get to say that I signed a professional contract so I’m blessed and lucky,” he said.

Simon recently graduated from Santa Clara University with a degree in biomedical engineering and said it’s something he can fall back on.

He’s been playing basketball since he was five starting with the Tamuning Typhoons and also played for St. John’s School in middle school and high school and won the championship for the school in his senior year.

He said he loves basketball because when you get into the zone, everything is so effortless and easy.

“It just feels like I’m on top of the world when that happens. There’s no other feeling than that. When everything is working right, everything is a well-oiled machine. It just feels good,” Simon said.

At 15 years old, he started playing with Guam’s national basketball team and competed in international tournaments. He was part of the 2019 team that won gold at the Pacific Games and competed against Hong Kong and Chinese-Taipei.

He said playing with the Guam team helped him achieve his dream because he was able to showcase his talent and had help from his teammate to make connections with an agent.

At one point in his journey, he felt a little discouraged because he didn’t play basketball in college. Simon said getting cut from the university basketball team was a little rough for him and made him question his future in the sport.

But he didn’t let that discourage him, and he continued to work, training and playing with the Guam team every opportunity he had. The fact that he didn’t play college basketball made it a little harder to get signed because it seemed like a red flag, he said.

But playing with the Guam team was a blessing because the connections there helped him sign with an agent in his last year of college.

He continued to train in the states to stay in shape. In early June, he went to Japan and did showcases and training camps to play in front of different coaches and general managers of teams. The feedback was positive and resulted in a contract.

Embracing the grind

Simon said he’s expecting a grind when he goes back to Japan because he’s a rookie and has a lot to prove having not played college basketball. He’s heading back to a training camp to prepare for the season and expects basketball to be all day, every day.

“I gotta work harder than everyone. I got to cement my spot on the team,” he said.

In Japan, it’s a 60-game season and usually lasts from October to March, he said, adding that he’s looking forward to stepping onto the court.

He said growing up he faced people telling him he wasn’t going to make it and he felt discouraged when he didn’t make the college team.

“My confidence was a little shaken, but I had to not feel sorry for myself and keep training and it will pay off eventually,” Simon said.

He said even with the setbacks he wouldn’t have done it any other way. He made lifelong friends at Santa Clara and was still able to get great training and it all led to him signing a professional contract.

He’s fluent in Japanese, which will help him as he stays most of the year in Japan. But something he never thought of until he started playing in Japan was that he doesn’t know any basketball lingo in Japanese. He said it’s a learning curve, but he’ll be fine.

Simon came back to Guam for a little bit to have some rest and relaxation, but he still has to stay ready for the training camp so he’s been shooting and training at the National Team Center or at St. John’s. He said he’s been shooting around with coaches who have been a great help as he prepares to head back to Japan.

“It’s going to be fun, but it’s going to be a lot of work, but I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Inspiration

He hopes his story can inspire the younger generation to not give up on their dreams.

“I was that kid that was told it won’t happen. You’re from Guam, the percentages aren’t there and all that stuff,” Simon said. “If you really want it and you keep working hard, you can do anything.”

His goal is to play basketball for as long as he possibly can. He loves the sport and has worked hard to get to where he is today so he’s confident he’ll play for a long time.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of life,” he said.

He thanked his coaches Fred Peters, John and Johnny Pangilinan, EJ Calvo, Alejandro Thomas, Daniel Cavic, Eric Bringas, Jordan Tingson and everyone else who has supported him on this journey.

He also added the biggest thanks for his parents, saying none of this would have been possible without them, who have supported his journey since Day 1.