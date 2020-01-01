The fourth edition of the Holiday Hoops Youth Basketball Tournament, sponsored by the Sinajana Mayor’s Office, kicked off its annual tournament to the tune of 46 teams and several hundred aspiring ballers.

The popular tournament has continued to grow in numbers to span several age divisions. Clubs participating include the Sinajana Rockers, Tamuning Titans, Barrigada Crusaders, Team Elite, Agat Stars, Malesso Rebels, Raiders, Team Unity, Island Wolves, Yona Spartans, Dragons, Tony’s Boys, Angie’s Girls, Royals, Southside, Micronesian Islands Ballers Basketball Club, Island Chiefs and Bulldogs. The tournament runs from Dec. 22-Jan. 14.

Elementary School Grades 1-3

• Barrigada Crusaders 18, Tamuning Titans 15: Crusaders' Nino Untalan dropped 10 points, while Jaeden Ko led the Titans with six.

• Team Elite 36, Agat Stars 16: Elite’s Trystan Santos and the Stars’ Zeke Lamparero paced their respective teams with 10 apiece.

• Barrigada Crusaders 18, Sinajana Rockers 16: Crusaders’ Nino Untalan finished with 12 points. Rockers’ Joseph Topasna led his team with 14 points.

Elementary School Grades 4-5

• Sinajana Rockers Green 43, Malesso Rebels 8: Rockers Green’s Kai Flores scored 14 points. Rebels’ Dason Keke scored three points.

• Agat Stars 20, Team Elite White 14: Stars’ Maccheus Babauta led Agat with nine points, while David O'Connor led Elite White with six.

• Team Elite Gold 24, Team Elite Black 16: Gold’s Myles Bain scored nine points.

• Sinajana Rockers White 15, Barrigada Crusaders 11: Rockers White’s Francis Jones scored nine points in the victory. Crusaders’ Aiden Benavente finished with six.

• Team Elite Gold 24, Barrigada Crusaders 18: Gold’s Sirron Chambers scored eight points. Crusaders’ Dominic Smartt finished with eight.

• Sinajana Rockers Green 42, Team Elite White 6: Rockers Green’s Kai Flores paved the way to a win with 18 points. Elite White’s Gavin Manibusan scored four points.

• Team Elite Gold 42, Sinajana Rockers White 10: Gold’s Sirron Chambers scored 12 points. Francis Jones led Rockers White with eight.

• Team Elite Black 16, Barrigada Crusaders 13: Black’s Mateo Jones scored eight points. Crusaders’ Hosea Gogue finished with nine.

• Team Elite White 33, Malesso Rebels 18: Elite White’s Gavin Manibusan scored 12 points. Rebels’ Joevin Chargualaf scored 14 points.

• Sinajana Rockers Green 30, Agat Stars 3: Rockers Green’s Mario Bork poured in 17 for the win.

• Team Elite Black 21, Sinajana Rockers White 20: Black’s Caleb Blake scored eight points. Rockers White’s Francis Jones scored 12 points.

Middle School Girls Division

• Barrigada Crusaders Chrome 19, Dragons 18: Chrome’s Calleian Toves scored six points. The Dragons’ Vanessa Nimeisa scored eight in the loss.

• Team Elite 41, Angie's Girls 11: Elite’s Leaiva Holliman scored 13 points and teammate Jordyn Zacarias added 10 for the win. Angie’s Girls’ Mercedes Mendiola-Cruz scored nine points.

• Angie’s Girls 13, Barrigada Crusaders Chrome 11 (OT): Angie's Mia Saige Topasna and Chrome’s Calleian Toves had six apiece.

• Team Elite 26, Dragons 16: Elite’s Victoria Rapadas finished with 11 points, while Ziriah Mendiola had five for the Dragons.

• Barrigada Crusaders Cats 23, Barrigada Crusaders Chrome 17: The Cats’ Golopin Choay scored eight points in the win. Chrome’s Anaiyah Benavente had seven in the loss.

• Barrigada Crusaders Cats 20, Dragons 13: Cats’ Me’isha Concepcion scored seven points. Dragons’ Juleysha Cruz scored four points.

Middle School Grades 6-7 Recreational

• Agat Stars 31, Team Elite 16: Stars’ Braven Chaco scored 13 points. Elite’s Rayne Cornelius scored nine points.

• Malesso Rebels 44, Sinajana Rockers White 27: Aiden Mantanona paved the way for the Rebels with 16 points. Rockers White’s Derick Gumataotao scored eight points.

• Sinajana Rockers Green 35, Raiders 30: Rockers Green’s Michael Bork finished with 10 points. Raiders’ Tristan Han scored 14 points.

• Team Elite 32, Malesso Rebels 27: Elite’s Noah Hernandez and the Rebels’ Aiden Mantanona led their respective teams with 17 points.

• Sinajana Rockers Green 35, Agat Stars 21: Rockers’ Michael Bork scored 12 points. Stars’ Jarret Ko scored six points.

• Raiders 24, Sinajana Rockers White 22: Raiders’ Addison Delos Reyes scored nine points. Rockers White’s Tessica Aguilar and Talan Miner scored six points each.

Middle School Grades 6-8 Competitive

• Island Wolves 40, Yona Spartans 5: Rileey Cruz led the Wolves with eight, while the. Spartans’ Gio Devera scored two points.

• Sinajana Rockers 38, Tony’s Boys 12: Rockers’ Isaiah Takano scored 11 points. Tony’s Boys’ Christopher Garcia scored four points.

• Sinajana Rockers 48, Agat Stars 22: Rockers’ Kaden Apiag had 11 in the win. Stars’ Landon Castro finished with 10.

• Yona Spartans 33, Raiders 23: Spartans’ Jonathon Hernandez scored 11 points. Raiders’ Isaiah Taladoc scored 11 points.

• Island Wolves 29, Barrigada Crusaders 18: Wolves’ Terson John scored six points. Crusaders’ David Osborne scored five points.

• Tony’s Boys 31, Team Elite 27: Tony’s Boys' Phil Guerrero scored 12 points. Elite’s Anderson scored nine points.

• Team Elite 38, Agat Stars 21: Elite’s Noah Hernandez scored 12 points. Stars’ Calvin Sanchez scored six points.

• Barrigada Crusaders 37, Raiders 25: Crusaders’ David Osborne scored nine points. Raiders’ Jordan Madrazo and Landon Brewster scored seven points each.

High School Junior Varsity/16-Under

• Southside 102, Yona Spartans 50: Southside’s EJ Cruz lit up the scoreboard for 32 points, while teammate Josiah Quintanilla had 25 for the double-digit win. Spartans’ Eli Ogo finished with 21 points.

• Micronesian Island Ballers Basketball Club 43, Malesso Rebels 12: MIBBC’s Rodman Simina, Dave Clarence and Kirston Guzman scored eight points apiece for the win. Rebels’ Brennan Cruz scored five points.

• Barrigada Crusaders 34, Agat Stars 31: Crusaders’ Lucas Cooper-Nurse had 10 in the win. Stars’ Calvin Sanchez scored 13 points.

• Southside 63, Barrigada Crusaders 28: Southside’s Brandon Soulik dropped 12 for the win. Crusaders’ Alfred Gogue finished with 13, while teammate Stephen Stettenbenz scored 12 in the loss.

• Southside 80, Agat Stars 33: Southside’s Brandon Soulik poured in 20 for the win. Stars’ Jesse Torres scored 17 points.

• Malesso Rebels 31, Island Chiefs 10: Rebels’ Brennan Cruz scored 10 points. Chiefs’ David Osborne scored five points.

• MIBBC 68, Unity 16: MIBBC’s Rodman Simina finished with 17 points. Andrew Caguioa scored six points.

• Barrigada Crusaders 48, Yona Spartans 40: Crusaders’ Brennan Cruz scored 25 points. Spartans’ Jose Sablan scored 12 points.

• MIBBC 71, Island Chiefs 13: MIBBC’s Rodman Simina scored 17 points. Chiefs’ Mykai Blas scored five points.

• Yona Spartans 32, Agat Stars 25: Spartans’ Noah Aguon finished with 10, while the Stars’ Calvin Sanchez scored eight in the loss.

• Malesso Rebels 45, Unity 34: Rebels’ Kyler Aflleje had 10 for the win.

Information was provided in a press release.