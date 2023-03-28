Guam PONY Baseball is celebrating a record-breaker: eight teams for the 30-game 2023 76 PONY Middle School Baseball League.

An octet of Guam Department of Education middle schools have registered to play, including Astumbo Middle School, Agueda I. Johnston Middle School, Jose Rios Middle School, Inarajan Middle School, Oceanview Middle School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School, and Luis P. Untalan Middle School. The F.B. Leon Guerrero Hawks are the defending champions. This year’s league, which league coordinators described as intense and competitive, will have more than 200 student-athlete participants, with some rosters containing 40 players.

The 2023 Middle School Baseball League, with three games Sunday, will swing into action at the Triple J Guam Baseball Academy Field, located at Okkodo High School in Dededo. The league will host games Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

All Saturday and Sunday games are scheduled for 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday games will see the diamond denizens dueling at 5 p.m.

The 2023 edition of the tournament will consist of single-round pool play, with the top four teams advancing to a single-elimination playoff championship round to determine the champions. With more than pride, a trophy and bragging rights at stake, the championship team will receive a $300 cash award from PONY Baseball. Champions and runner-up trophies will also be awarded. The middle school season will end with a league all-star game.

“Special thanks to South Pacific Petroleum Corp. 76 for fully funding the league for the sixth consecutive season,” said Guam Amateur Baseball Association Director Justin Bennett. “Guam PONY Baseball is very fortunate to partner with 76 for the sixth year and beyond. This middle school age group needs to have a league of their own to play baseball. There is a big demand at the middle school level to play baseball and this year we should see a strong showing of young talented baseball athletes. This past September, Guam PONY completed a very successful 2022 Triple J Pony Middle School Girls Softball League.”

Guam PONY baseball, in a press release, said that Mark Sablan, SPPC vice president of business development, is proud to be the title sponsor of the annual GABA 76 PONY Middle School Baseball League for six years.

“This level of sponsorship falls in line with our objective of supporting island youth sports programs,” Sablan said in a press release. “As a contributing title sponsor, middle school students are allowed the opportunity to learn and play the sport of baseball. Playing sports also builds character and self-confidence at this age. It is SPPC’s hope and desire that these student-athletes will excel in sports and become future role models for Guam’s youth.”

Growing on the local sports movement, the chance for youngsters to play baseball extends past the island’s shores.

“There is opportunity for this year’s middle school players, coaches and parents to enter the 14U PONY Asia Pacific Zone Tournament in Japan, scheduled for in June,” said GABA founder Bill Bennett. “What a great experience for Guam’s baseball youth! A weeklong family baseball vacation comes with the opportunity to play premier baseball competition against teams from all over the region, play games at some of the best baseball venues in all of youth baseball. Every team plays at least five games, giving Guam players plenty of regional baseball and off-diamond fun.”