Editor's note: This is the second part in a two-part series chronicling multisport athlete Nicole Sulla Mathews' academic and athletic career at St. John's School.

With a loving family, supportive teachers, and a coach who believed in her, St. John’s School Knights' Nicole Sulla Mathews became a revered honor student and a successful setter on the school's indoor and beach volleyball teams.

Inside the classroom, with a full boat of International Baccalaureate classes, and on the court, Nicole Mathews gave everything she had, all the time.

“Nikki brought a great work ethic to the team,” said Chris Shepherd, the school volleyball head coach and athletic director. “She is not the tallest or best leaper, but she she has a drive to succeed.

“She worked really hard to become the starting setter her senior year. Her ability to get along with her teammates was so important with her position as the setter. She did all this with a smile on her face and just enjoyed playing.”

Shepherd added that he “certainly will miss her next year."

As Nicole Mathews reflects on her 13-year journey at St. John’s, and as she prepares for her freshman year at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where she will study global environmental science: sustainability science, the pandemic has afforded her ample time to reflect on those who believed in her and helped her succeed.

“I’ve always admired my teachers and coaches for not only putting up with my crazy antics but for always being a welcoming and comforting place at St. Johns,” she said.

"I’ve always been comfortable talking to our faculty and staff, and I’m extremely grateful for how understanding and kind they’ve been to me over the years," she added.

With six IB classes in her senior year and starting on the school’s indoor and beach volleyball programs, Nicole Mathews’ life has been filled with challenges, which she met head-on. While a less rigorous course load may have seemed desirable at times, she thrived under pressure.

In the 2019 indoor volleyball semifinals, in a win-or-go-home contest against the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders, Nicole Mathews elevated her game and helped the red-and-white advance to the finals.

“Feeling the excitement and tension in the gym that night was something I’ve never experienced before and the pressure behind every move I made was definitely scary at some times,” she said. “But after the whistle called the final point that sent us to the championship and our team running to each other, all that tension melted away and that experience in itself was amazing.”

For more than half a decade, Shepherd had poured his knowledge of competition into her and was instrumental in shaping her into a championship contender.

“I’ve been playing volleyball for seven years, and Mr. Shepherd has been my coach for six of those,” Nicole Mathews said. “Between both indoor and beach volleyball, I’ve learned countless lessons from him.

“Along with the lessons regarding the techniques and skills needed for volleyball, Shep has taught me a great deal about perseverance and how important it is to try, even if you doubt yourself. One thing Shep always made clear to our team was that whenever we’re playing, no matter how intense or how high the pressure is, we need to make sure we’re having fun.”

‘“Why would you be playing if you weren’t,’” Mathews recalled one of Shepherd’s lessons.

"I’ve always loved this point because it stands true to whatever you decide to do, even if it isn’t volleyball," she said.

As the indoor season ended, another defeat to the three-time defending champion Notre Dame High School Royals, Nicole Mathews focused on the beach season and pounding out final papers. And as fourth quarter soccer was canceled due to the coronavirus-inspired public health emergency, her focus turned to family and wrapping up her senior year.

As her final quarter of competition slipped away, rather, was pulled out from under her, she not-so-eagerly embraced that final days of the class of 2020 would end with a resonating thud.

“As we did a video call with our admin and teachers celebrating our last day of school, our end to senior year felt anti-climactic,” Nicole Mathews recalled. “However, throughout this, I constantly reminded myself that we’re in the middle of experiencing something historic and our class is taking part in making that history.

“Reminding myself of this helped me to step back and look at all the experiences we had throughout high school, rather than reminisce on what hasn’t happened because of the pandemic.”

As the pandemic accelerates into a fifth month, seemingly under control on Guam yet spiking in the U.S. and many other countries, Nicole Mathews’ family has been her rock, lifting her up when feeling down and helping her gain perspective.

With Nicole Mathews being the youngest of four children, siblings Raymond Sulla Mathews, 24, Andrew Sulla Mathews, and Sophia Sulla Mathews, 20, showered the 18-year-old with unwavering love and support. And with parents Ray and Denise Mathews offering guidance, pandemic stress has been held to a manageable level.

“My role models and rock in my life are easily my parents and siblings,” Nicole Mathews said. “My parents push me to try my best at everything I do and know when I am not putting my all in, but also help me to step back and breathe when things get stressful.

“My brothers and sister are always there for me when I forget something or need an extra hand. They’re always my No. 1 supporters in everything I do, from the court to everything outside of it.”

As she says her final goodbyes before heading to college, Nicole Mathews isn’t dwelling on the past, but is a little apprehensive about the future.

“I am nervous to be going to a different school for the first time in 13 years and meeting new people,” she said.

"I don’t like reminiscing on the things that my class and I missed out on, but I definitely will miss not being able to go out to lunch with my friends with our Senior Privileges, walk through school on our last day as seniors, and say our goodbyes to all our favorite teachers as we leave for college," she said.

“It really was rough having to accept that I wouldn’t be able to see my classmates in the halls anymore or spend early mornings on campus clutching some last-minute work while half-awake,” she added.

"It is time for me to understand that I can’t change it," she sighed,

“Hopefully, sometime in the future, when my classmates and I have the opportunity to get together, we can make up for lost time, and there is no doubt that I’ll be visiting St.John’s often to visit my teachers,” she said.