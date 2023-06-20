Jesus Cruz, 46, and his wife introduced their two sons to combat sports when they were 4 years old and they have become two of the best, young martial artists in the United States.

Late last month, on May 20, Luck Cruz, 8, and Sage Cruz, 10, competed in the U.S. Youth MMA National Championships in Ontario, California. The Cruz brothers, in a series of double-elimination fights, walked away with gold and bronze medals.

“I mostly like everything in MMA because it’s really fun and you learn how to protect yourself,” Luck Cruz said.

Jesus Cruz said that coaches have been training the boys in taekwondo, jiujitsu, Muay Thai and wrestling and decided to test the training in MMA one year ago. He said that because of the diverse training the transition has been smooth. He also said that his influence and love for combat sports helped foster the kids' passion for MMA.

“I like combat sports, but we got our boys into martial arts mostly for self-defense reasons,” Jesus Cruz said.

Although the youngsters’ parents advocate sports for their children, education is their main concern.

“Sports is important for their growth and development, but my No. 1 priority is academics,” Jesus Cruz said. “Luck and Sage have excellent teachers: Mr. Jacob Dowdell and Mrs. Dioresa Reyes, respectively. The boys are at the top of their class at Andersen Elementary School with straight As and excellent marks for behavior. Those are the things that are important to me.”

Luck and skill

Luck Cruz, who competed in the 8-year-old, 67-pound division, won all of his fights and earned a national championship belt. Before the gold medal match, Luck Cruz knew his opponent was an excellent wrestler. The young Guamanian also has a formidable ground-and-pound pedigree, but remained standing and claimed the victory.

“My signature move is double-leg takedown and then hit a key lock submission,” Luck Cruz said. “But for the finals round, I tried to strike a lot more because my opponent was good at jiujitsu. I knew I could win at striking, so I tried to keep the fight standing.”

Luck Cruz told The Guam Daily Post that winning the national championship was amazing. He first had to control the butterflies fluttering in the pit of his stomach. Quickly, after entering the ring and stopping his first opponent, his nervous energy disappeared.

“I was a bit nervous before my first fight, but I wasn’t that nervous for my second fight,” he said. “My last fight was close and I thought it could go either way.”

With a title in hand and the shiny blue, gold and red champions belt securely draped around his right shoulder, Luck Cruz has his sights set on a career in the UFC.

“I want to do a lot more MMA tournaments and maybe get famous someday,” said Luck Cruz with a laugh. “When I grow up I want to try to do One Championship and win a belt. I also want to do the UFC because it would be really fun.”

No one to fight

Sage Cruz, due to a lack of participants in his age and weight class, moved up a division and fought older, heavier kids. He lost his first fight but won his second, earning a rematch against his opening-round opponent. The elder Cruz, in the redemption match, won via split decision and earned a third-place spot on the podium.

“I won by split decision and I was able to win because, even though he beat me at wrestling, I was active, trying to sweep and submit him,” Sage Cruz said. “He didn’t really punch or kick a lot. He just tried to wrestle me. I think my submission attempts helped me get the win.”

Sage Cruz said that he applied what he learned in the first fight and, armed with that knowledge, beat his opponent.

“I learned that he was super strong and great in wrestling, so I tried to play my jiujitsu guard game to submit him,” said Sage Cruz. “I expected him to come out hard again in our second fight and, so I was ready for him. When I pulled guard, I kept trying to get an arm bar and a triangle choke. I never stopped fighting, and won in the end.”

Between the two Cruz boys, Sage Cruz seems less sure about his future in MMA, but enjoys competing for his island.

“I like that I am able to represent Guam,” said Sage Cruz, who lives in Mangilao with his family. “I want to win for Guam, and my team.”

Biding his time

The MMA championships, organized by the United States Fight League, attracts children from multiple states and territories. Tournament winners were selected for the official U.S. youth team for the 2023 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation World Youth MMA Championships in Abu Dhabi in August. The Cruz brothers, too young to qualify, were not selected, as the championships are geared for children 12 and older.

The tournament, in 2022, attracted more than 500 athletes from 42 nations.

“I think if there was an 8-year-old division, I would beat kids from around the world,” Luck Cruz said. But without a platform for his age group, he will have to wait. “I think when I turn 12 I am going to, hopefully, win again. When I win, I will be able to go to Worlds. I can wait until then.”

Although the Worlds are four years away, Luck Cruz will not be resting and passively waiting for the opportunity. Even at a young age, he knows nothing comes easy – he has to fight for it, which means early mornings and countless training sessions with his father and coach, his two idols.

“My role model is my coach. His name is coach Zach (Tenorio). He trains me and he is really nice. He takes his time training me and getting me better at MMA, every day,” Luck Cruz said. “My dad is my role model, too, because he wakes me up early in the morning and trains with us and he’s always there to support me.”

Winning local and abroad

The Cruz cagers had a very active first half of the year. In January, they competed in Steel Athletics Glorified Sparring kickboxing matches against a couple of Muay Thai practitioners. In those matches, Sage Cruz stopped his opponent in the third round and Luck Cruz beat his opponent on points.

In March, Luck Cruz won a super fight against a Marianas Open Gold medalist at the inaugural Guåhan Jiu Jitsu Tournament. According to the event organizers, Luck Cruz's fight was one of the biggest matches of the night. Sage Cruz, scheduled to compete in the same tournament, didn't compete because his opponent didn't make weight. Also, later in the year, the Cruz boys traveled to Japan and secured gold medals at the Marianas Pro Japan, a Brazilian jiujitsu tournament.

Also, at the Påtgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament, the Cruz brothers won double gold, winning the Gi and no-Gi brackets in their respective divisions.

Next up for the brothers, in July, is the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation Pan Kids 2023 Championships, the world's largest jiujitsu tournament for kids. The Pan Kids tournament will take place in Orlando, Florida.

The brothers, for all the effort and training, thanked coaches Tenorio, Rebecca Tomada, Michael Carbullido, Byron Evaristo, John Meno, Tony Aquino, Mia Aquino and Edgar Molinas.

They also thanked their sponsors Expensive Dreams, Eli's Jumpers, and Guam Visitors Bureau.