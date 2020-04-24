With Guam’s love affair with recreational sports, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken away an important aspect of everyday life. From interscholastic sports to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, and everything in between, athletes, during this extraordinary time are sidelined.

Enjoying a resurgence in popularity, slinging is another sport that has hit rock bottom, hit a rocky road, is on the rocks - OK, enough with the puns. Slinging, pairing modern athletes with their ancient CHamoru culture, the sport is one of the more culturally responsible events greatly affected during these troubling times.

On any given day in Hagåtña, the loud smack of a slingstone hitting a wooden target could be heard reverberating off moored vessels and surrounding buildings.

“Slinging is part of my identity, as a CHamoru person,” said Kie Susuico, a freelance graphic artist who first got involved in the sport in 2006.

In February 2020, the sport captured local headlines when ACHO Marianas hosted the first-ever Heritage Cup Guam, a slinging event that fostered healthy competition and filled the air with time-honored storytelling. The 2020 Islas de las Velas Latinas, Ina Chagin Yupaktu, Mariana Island Slingstone Competition, held at Umatac Bay, kicked off Mes CHamoru festivities.

Roman Dela Cruz, a slingstone advocate, has been working to attract newcomers to slinging with school programs and special slinging events, but said his involvement in the sport is more about developing a platform for storytelling.

Like slinging, for the CHamoru, storytelling was an important part of everyday life, an avenue for passing down customs and knowledge to the younger generations.

For several months, on Wednesdays, Dela Cruz has hosted a series of events called Slingstone and Stories. With barbecue smoke and laughter filling the air, stories, one by one, began to emerge.

“After a few weeks, … we realized we were telling stories around the barbecue the whole time,” Dela Cruz said. “We don’t realize it, but many of us are storytellers in our own right.

“We are always telling stories.”

With social isolation and distancing rules tabling the Wednesday sessions, storytelling continues through social media.

Dela Cruz pointed out, with people forced to quarantine, there is more storytelling going on in homes than ever before. And, he said, many of the stories being told have been about current and past sporting champions. Through modern platforms, stories, in record numbers, are being shared through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter.

“It really does bring us together and unites us in many ways,” said Dela Cruz, referring to social media. “Storytelling is a culture of its own.

“A lot of stories have that exaggeration to lift a person to that level of emotion. It is hard to do that verbally.”

Susuico, a proponent of both slinging and storytelling, feels one is an extension of the other.

“Look at spoken-word poetry. For me, slinging is a metaphor for spoken-word poets throwing their words out to the listeners," he said. “I think spoken word is just a modern form of CHamorus' oratory traditions of storytelling and poetry.”

Susuico, 14 years ago, began learning about his CHamoru roots and became inspired by slinging.

“I would read about slinging and how it was used in the CHamoru-Spanish War,” he said. “I thought it would be cool to try it out.

“I wanted to try it, but I didn’t know anybody who was slinging back then.”

Without anyone to turn to for guidance, Susuico kept reading and decided to make his own sling. His first attempt, an admitted disaster, paved the way to a more stable design.

“I ended up making my own out of this cheap twine and this cheap cloth, banner fabric. It was fun for like an hour, but it ripped to shreds.

“Then, a friend of mine saw what I was doing and gave me one of her old shoes, a leather shoe.

“So, I took the tongue out of that and got some better rope, strung it up, and it was a real good sling.”

The sling was so good, Dela Cruz, the owner of Fokai Industries, wanted one.

“I ended up giving one of them to Roman,” Susuico said. “I guess he just really fell in love with it.”