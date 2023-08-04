Usually, driving ranges are reserved for golf but not this weekend. While the rest of the links will be reserved for golfers, caddies and carts, the Country Club of the Pacific’s driving range will serve as the staging area for slingstone practice and exploration of slinging styles and sling-crafting tips and innovations.

In a time long ago, the slingstone was used in hunting and defense techniques of the ancient CHamoru people. Whether feeding a tribe or fighting combatants, slinging was all about survival. Often, properly slinging stones meant the difference between life and death. Curious and skilled slingers are invited to embrace history and sling projectiles at targets on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CCP in Talo’fo’fo’.

“This is a perfect opportunity to examine and develop options in distance-accuracy slinging, mass-coordinated slinging and rapid-fire slinging,” said Roman Dela Cruz, thanking the organizers and sponsors for their “unprecedented support towards Guam's sling-golf world debut.”