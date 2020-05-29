Smokin' Wheels canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

After careful consideration and weighing the options, the Guam Racing Federation and Japan ATV Association have canceled the 40th Annual APL Smokin' Wheels racing weekend.

Smokin’ Wheels, originally scheduled for April 2020, had been postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After much consideration, the Guam Racing Federation and the Japan ATV Association have mutually decided that canceling the event this year would be the best thing to do,” Guam International Raceway officials stated in a news release. “The Japan ATV Association is responsible for bringing over 100 racers from all over Japan and coordinating logistics of race vehicles. Finding available flights or accommodations has been very difficult.”

Travel restrictions and the uncertainty of quarantine procedures also led to the decision, according to the news release.

With the longest-running motorsports event in the Pacific region tabled until next year, high-level motocross competitions are still ongoing.

“The Guam Racing Federation is currently planning to host a local scaled event to prepare Team Guam Racers for SW40 before the year ends,” stated the news release.

On Sunday, Guam International Raceway is reopening its gates to host regularly scheduled races, but with limited capacity following Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 Guidelines.

“At this time, we are discouraging nonracers and spectators from attending as we cater to the racers,” the federation stated in the news release.

For more information, visit www.guamraceway.com or @guamraceway on Instagram and Facebook.