Soccer to host U14 national team tryouts in February

Guam Football Association National Team head coach Sang Hoon Kim is emphasizing consistent high-level development training in an upcoming U14 National Team selection for the next generation of elite athletes.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is closing in on two years, Kim, who is also GFA’s technical director and heads its men’s program, feels the time is right to begin rebuilding the association's sidelined programs.

“Especially with the years we lost in football development because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be reinstating a national team training squad at the U14 age division, serving as the next generation of elite players from Guam to compete at the international level,” Kim said. “We will be holding tryout sessions for eligible players and I will be selecting players to coach consistently so that they’ll better integrate into the future U17 National Team through to the Matao. We will need to better prepare our younger elite athletes technically, so at higher levels they will yield better results.”

Tryout sessions will run Feb. 4-6 at the GFA National Training Center. All eligible players need to join the Feb. 4 session beginning at 5 p.m. and choose to attend at least one other session – at 9 a.m. either Feb. 5 or Feb. 6. Athletes selected for the U14 Boys National Team training squad will begin weekly training in February. Schedule of tryout sessions is subject to change. All registered will receive additional information and announcements via email.

Eligible birth years for the U14 Boys National Team are 2009, 2010 and 2011.

In addition to the tryout sessions, Kim will be organizing an open house for parents at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the GFA second-floor lanai.

All interested players must be registered online by Thurday, Feb. 3, through two separate links: https://forms.gle/5617EpZi1EFNdrn79 and https://form.jotform.com/220178768968879.

Players registered for the tryout sessions are required to wear a white top, dark shorts and dark socks. Players must bring their own hydration beverages and wear a mask upon arrival at GFA. It also is recommended that players, in the event of inclement weather, bring extra clothes.

For more information about the U14 Boys National Team tryout sessions or Guam’s National Programs, email technical@theguamfa.com.