Guam’s Samantha Kenney has been selected as one of 10 AFC Youth Social Responsibility Ambassadors from across the continent, on behalf of Aurora Training and Development, to make a presentation during a virtual workshop titled, “Can You Hear Me? A Young Footballer’s Guide to Making a Difference.”

The workshop, which is open for all interested, is part of a larger Generation Amazing Festival that is taking place virtually from Dec. 2-4. The workshop will begin at noon GMT (10 p.m. Guam time) Dec. 4. To join the workshop, interested participants can register online at https://hopin.com/events/generation-amazing-festival-2020?code=7megmiCZE8YLl1lytcThkMSEp.

“Overall, I’m excited for this opportunity and still a little stunned that I get this chance,” Kenney said. “I’ll be hosting the middle part of our session – sharing specific social projects – and will be going into how my upcoming project deals with Diversity and Inclusion. Right now, with my fellow Guam ambassador Kiarra Hutcherson, we want to start a football development program for young kids with disabilities. A lot of us Guam footballers started playing by the young ages of 4 to 8 years old, but some kids with disabilities on island aren’t exactly given that same opportunity. We simply hope to change that.”

Like most teenagers, Kenney is having to juggle several responsibilities, including attending classes online, finishing schoolwork, taking part in youth national football team training, organizing her upcoming community project, and researching colleges. Even though a head-spinning schedule, she said she did not want to miss an opportunity to reach her peers across the globe.

“Hopefully, the workshop will inspire even more young people, being that it’ll be led and taught entirely by teenagers,” said Kenney, a 16-year-old student at Harvest Christian Academy. “We also aim to encourage how to make the most out of a difficult situation, being that all these new opportunities have stemmed during a global pandemic.”

Kenney was one of four Guamanians selected to participate in the recently concluded AFC-Aurora eGoal Programme. Other graduates from Guam were Hutcherson, Kai Pahl and Alexander Stenson.

During the awards portion of the Nov. 12, 2019, closing ceremony, Kenney received the “Optimist” award for the East Zone, which recognizes the top participant for motivation, creativity, liveliness and positivity.

Stenson received the “Smooth Operator” award, which went to the top participants from each Asian zone. Awardees were chosen in breakout sessions by their peers.

Kenney initially was nominated to be part of the closing ceremony planning committee and eventually became part of a 10-member Youth Social Responsibility Council, made up of two representatives from each Asian zone. Kenney was selected to represent the East Zone with Hong Kong’s Xavier Chang. Other members in the council are Southeast Asia’s Cian Gabriel Galsim from the Philippines and Yang Myint Ze from Myanmar, South Asia’s Muhammad Umer Butt from Pakistan and Maleeka Shaahaani Amith from Sri Lanka, Central Asia’s Yasmin Erfani from Afghanistan and Aygul Janmyradova from Turkmenistan, and the West Zone’s Anis Maher Anis Kassem from Syria and Maha Al Badr from Qatar.

Official communication from Aurora Training and Development recognized all ten ambassadors listed above, who each will be presenting during the 45-minute workshop on Dec. 4. The workshop will be held on the final day of the Generation Amazing Festival, the theme of which is “Connectedness."

More information about the Generation Amazing Festival can be found online at https://www.qatar2022.qa/en/opportunities/generation-amazing/youth-festivals.

