The Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars softball team punched their ticket to Saturday’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship game in convincing fashion, eliminating the Tiyan High School Titans 18-1 in mercy-rule shortened game.

With Academy’s starting pitcher Isabella Dangan throwing nearly three perfect innings, and the star adding an inside-the-the park homer, the she delivered a stellar performance from the mound and the plate.

Aiding in the Cougars’ run production, Jeneva Guerrero and Noelle Chun’s power sent preverbal shockwaves throughout Tai Field.

As the triple-threat’s power lit up the scoreboard, the Titans’ 2022 campaign ended after the top of the third inning.

While the Cougars had an easy time in their semifinal playoff game, the Guam High School Panthers also posted a convincing victory in theirs.

In a public school vs. private school affair, the Panthers defeated the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 10-2 at Guam High in Agana Heights. The Panthers, with the win, earned a chance to play the defending champion Cougars in the championship game.

With solid performances from leadoff hitter Morgan Piehl, catcher Lelani Westlund and pitcher Brinnlyn Hardt, the three were instrumental in the Panthers’ win over the Sharks.

The GDOE ISA Championship Softball Game is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Triple J Auto Baseball Field at Okkodo High School in Dededo.

When the top cats met during the regular season, the Cougars defeated the Panthers 9-7.