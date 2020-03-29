In a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, few sports have felt the sting more than high school softball. Rugby had their championships, so did beach volleyball and tennis. Heck, with the island split into two separate leagues and a postseason national championship game, basketball had three.

With the Interscholastic Sports Association softball season whittled down to two teams, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars and Southern High School Dolphins, the much-anticipated matchup between the perennial powerhouses never happened.

It would have been, and still might be, a game for the ages.

With six titles in the past 10 years, no team has been stronger than Southern. But the Cougars, the defending champions, were at the top of their game. In the past four years, the courageous Cougars made it to the finals four times.

For coaches, fans and the underclassmen players, not playing the game is painful, but for the graduating seniors, it’s devastating.

“It’s frustrating,” said Jessilyn Balajadia, Southern’s head coach. “I can’t imagine how they feel. It’s their last year.

“As much as I’d love to be on the field or conduct practice, the girls’ safety is important. I’m so proud of the team, and especially the seniors. They’ve stepped up big time and showed a lot of heart throughout the season.”

Finishing the regular season 6-1, after a loss in the playoffs to the George Washington High School Geckos, the No. 2-seeded Cougars’ trip to the finale sent them through the losers bracket.

It’s that grit from veterans and younger players that has led to success, said Academy head coach Marissa Maratita.

Seniors Jordan Limtiaco and Isabella Muna made the All-Island team at first base and second base, respectfully. With a handful of All-Island selections peppering the roster, Ashley Topasna, Olivia Salas, Talen Topasna and Kadnyce Chaco dug deep and played their best when the team needed them most.

“Our pitchers Ashley (Topasna) and (Isabella Dangan) stepped up this year,” Maratita said. “The girls shared the roles, and one thing that made the season special was seeing them develop.”

Muna credits her coaches with caring for the players on and off the field.

“One thing I will remember most is the coaching staff,” she said. “I’ve never met a group of coaches like the ones I’ve had.

“They make the softball program a reason for alumni to come back.”

Ashley Topasna, the team's co-captain, explained the sister-like support has elevated the Cougars to the top of their game.

“My teammates are my sisters,” she said. “We push each other to pick each other up ... just like any other family does. We kept in mind how amazing we felt when we made it to the championship last year.”

Throughout the 2019-2020 campaign, the undefeated Dolphins were the team to beat. In the last game of the regular season, flexing their muscles, the Dolphins defeated the Cougars 11-1. And in the playoffs, with three straight wins, Southern was invincible.

“For the most part, our key players from last year’s season are the same this season,” Balajadia said. “But we’ve gained young talents who’ve been a big help to our team.

“This season, the girls played every game with so much pride. The girls didn’t think they’d land in the top contender spot, but the coaching staff continued to encourage them, which pushed them.”

With only three seniors on the Dolphins roster, Jeraila Martinez, Sierra Reyes and Vanesha Naputi, the bulk of the team should be back next year. But Martinez, their ace pitcher, wanted to hoist the championship trophy with the entire team.

“It’s tough not to get to play, to get to finish our last season together,” said Martinez, the most-feared pitcher in the league. “We really pulled through this year, we really weren’t expecting to do so well.

"We weren’t really gelling until the playoffs.”

For Maratita, she and the Cougars wanted a chance at redemption and the opportunity to defend the title.

“It’s sad, those are memories the girls would have forever,” she said.