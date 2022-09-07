Five middle schools are set to compete in the inaugural season of the Guam PONY and Guam Amateur Baseball Association girls softball league. The baseball organizations announced in a news release that the girls softball season will become an annual middle school league.

Players from Astumbo Middle School, Oceanview Middle School, Inarajan Middle School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School and Agueda Johnston Middle School will go up against each other starting Sept. 10.

Fifteen games have been scheduled to take place at the Triple J Guam Baseball Academy Field on the Okkodo High School campus in Dededo. Game times are 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.

The first game of the season is between Astumbo and Oceanview.

The single elimination, five-game championship round begins Oct. 2, with the championship game set for 12:30 p.m. Oct 9. The league all-star game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

"We are excited to partner again with Triple J, who continues the support of youth sports on Guam," said Mike Soderquist, league coordinator.

According to Soderquist, league officials will teach the players and parents about the negative impact of alcohol and tobacco use.

“Guam PONY, along with Guam Amateur Baseball Association, will have the opportunity to educate teams and parents on the threats of alcohol and tobacco abuse through a life skills presentation conducted by a prevention specialist,” Soderquist said in the release.

The baseball organizations partnered with the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center in this effort.

Justin Bennett, Guam PONY official, said the group has been working for several years to establish a middle school girls softball program.

“PONY has been receiving calls from parents with questions about the middle school program and, more importantly, about the idea and opportunity for their girls to play in a competitive style league,” Bennett said in the release. Organizers said they invited the private middle schools to join the league, but the schools weren’t able to form teams this year.

“We are hopeful next year private schools can participate in the Middle School Softball League,” Bennett said.

Schools can participate in the league for free. It’s fully funded by Triple J Enterprises and Guam PONY Softball, according to the release.