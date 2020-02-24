With the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association softball playoffs in full swing, there were no upsets in Saturday’s opening round.

After a brief scare from the Okkodo High School Bulldogs, the No. 1-seeded Southern High School Dolphins won 23-8 and, in the winners bracket, will play the Guam High School Panthers at 4 p.m Thursday in Santa Rita.

The Panthers, remaining in the winners bracket, defeated the Simon Sanchez Sharks, 16-6.

In other Round-1 action, the George Washington High School Geckos defeated the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders 20-12 and, in Round 2, will face the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars at 4 p.m. Thursday at GW.

In the Cougars opener, they beat the Tiyan High School Titans, 7-0.

With all teams still alive in the double-elimination format, losers bracket games hit the diamond on Tuesday.

Hoping to stave off elimination, the Sharks will take on the Bulldogs at 4 p.m., at Okkodo.

In the second loser-go-home game, the Islanders will take on the Titans at 4 p.m. at JFK.