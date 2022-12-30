Softball Saturdays event announced for local softball players

The Guam Amateur Baseball Association announced an upcoming event for local softball players in a recent press release. The Guam PONY High School Softball Saturday is available for girls in high school and eighth grade girls who will graduate in 2023 and are interested in advancing their softball skills. In an open practice environment, players will gain the edge they need as they continue to play through their high school years, the association stated. The two Saturday activities are offered at no cost to participants and sponsored by Guam PONY Softball.

Guam PONY High School Softball Saturday brings a new, creative style of softball experience to island high school softball athletes, according to the release.

Open practice will focus on skills needed to bring up player potential. During open group sessions, players will learn about core warmup, arm and shoulder care, base running, hitting, fielding, outfield play, position play, pitching and catching skills. In this environment, players receive solid instruction with minimal wait time to ensure maximum learning potential, according to the baseball association.

Guam PONY High School Softball Saturday will take place Jan. 7 and Jan. 14.

Check-in will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Jan. 7 session will cover on-field skills including body core and arm warmups, base running, catch and throw, hitting and outfield play. Lindsay Wilson, a pitching coach who played Division III softball for SUNY Brockport from 2014-2018, will lead pitching and catcher instruction from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 7.

The Jan. 14 session will be tournament game play. Guam PONY Softball officials encouraged players to show up at 8 a.m. and to eat a healthy breakfast rich in carbohydrates beforehand.

Beverages and a pizza lunch will be provided during Guam PONY High School Softball Saturday sessions. Participants are encouraged to wear a complete conventional softball uniform including a cap and cleats, although a full uniform is not mandatory. Players may also bring the following items if they have them: a bottle of water to drink, a towel, an extra shirt, rain gear, energy bars, sunblock, rubber shoes, fielder gloves, batting gloves, batting helmet, a softball bat, catcher's gear or a catcher's mitt.

According to Guam PONY Softball, high school softball players can get a head start on the season, a head start on honing their skills, a head start on the competition and a head start on the future.

For more information email pony@guambaseball.com.