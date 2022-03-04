When the Southern High School Dolphins boys soccer team played the Tiyan High School Titans in the first round of the regular season, the shorthanded Titans walked off the pitch with the 3-2 victory. With only eight players available, the Titans had pulled off the the improbable victory.

But in Wednesday’s win-or-go-home final regular season match, the final playoff spot saved for the winner, Southern defeated the Titans 3-1 at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

“It was tough, but we got it together at the end of the first half and we just got through the game,” said Southern’s Eddie Merrill.

Before this final game of the regular season, the Dolphins and Titans shared identical records. Had the game ended in a tie, based on the outcome of their first meeting, Tiyan would have earned the No. 4 seed in the four-team, single-elimination playoff bracket and the opportunity to take on the defending champion John F. Kennedy High School Islanders.

How it happened

Fifteen minutes in, Merrill drove a shot past Tiyan goalkeeper Conor Flory. As play began to develop from the right of the box, Flory advanced to meet the challenge. As Flory charged, Ethan Rioja assisted a wide open Merrill.

“I ran it up and then I drew it in,” Merrill said.

For the next 25 minutes, Southern dominated play, but Flory stopped all six scoring chances. The Titan goalkeeper saved three shots from Rioja.

After a welcomed half-time break, especially enjoyed by Tiyan who only had 10 players suited up, Southern’s relentless offense and determined defense set the tone for the final 40 minutes.

Isaiah Topasna, who scored the Dolphins’ third goal, came out storming, pushing the tempo and charging near Flory at every opportunity. A minute into the half, Topasna sent a shot just wide of the goal. In the 78th minute, Flory would not be so lucky.

"You've got to be aggressive," Topasna said.

With Southern’s Jon Cepeda, Jaylon Sanchez and Vincent Cruz providing impenetrable defense, and goalkeeper Brennan Chaco making several sliding saves, the Dolphins played at an elevated level.

Seven minutes into the half, the Titans’ Martin Iseke collided with a Dolphins' attacker in front of Flory's goal, sending the Tiyan striker to the turf. As Iseke clutched the back of his neck with both arms, play was officially stopped and the head referee and Tiyan’s coach came to Iseke’s aid. After administering a test to see if he had a concussion, the stricken Titan remained on the ground for several minutes. Iseke was then helped to his feet and to the team bench.

The injury dropped Tiyan’s team to just nine players, which, some how, jumpstarted the Titans' offense.

As the Titans began winning the time-of-possession battle, Southern never relented. As the Dolphins’ physical play kept Flory frustrated, the goalkeeper was issued a yellow card for directing obscenities at an opposing player. Iseke, who had returned to the field, replaced Flory in goal.

With nine players on the field, which did not include striker Ashton Aguon who, earlier in the week, had broken his arm, the Titans evened the game at 1-all.

About eight minutes after the injury, the Titans’ Noel Ericsson blazed a shot past Chaco.

With Flory allowed to re-enter the game, Southern scored two unanswered goals.

In the 70th minute, Rioja, who had been denied all game long, blasted a 14-yard free kick, to the upper left corner of Flory’s goal. Rioja's score held up as the game-winning goal.

In previous games, Rioja had similar opportunities but never found the back of the net. With the season on the line, when it counted most, he scored.

“I took many free kicks, but the majority of them like hit either the left post or the top post - always just the post,” Rioja said. “When I kicked it, I knew it was going in because the keeper was still on the right side and the ball was going out at the top left. That's what I knew."

With two minutes remaining, Topasna added an insurance goal.

“I got a pass from Eddie, and then it was straight to the goal from there. I faked out the goalie and dribbled in,” Topasna said.

Topasna is looking forward to Wednesday’s game against JFK. Last Monday, when the same two teams played, The Islanders defeated the Dolphins 1-0. The 18-year-old senior described the game physical, and a battle of wits.

“Oh, it was very aggressive,” Topasna said. “Our team, we were doing good defending them. And then they were just getting into each other's heads. And then they just scored and couldn't come back from that.”

“I’m glad we won and are heading to the playoffs,” Topasna said. “We talked about this the whole week. It's amazing that we get to go to playoffs and have (at least) one more game.”