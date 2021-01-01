Back in early March 2020, with one more high school championship on deck, third quarter sports were set to wrap up with the Southern High School Dolphins slated to play the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars for the girls softball trophy. Over the course of the entire season, the Dolphins had been perfect and could practically taste the long-awaited title.

In the semifinals, with the 2019 novel coronavirus stealing headlines, and tension reaching an all-time high, out of an abundance of caution the Department of Defense Education Activity ordered its stakeholders to stand down and forgo any and all extracurricular activities.

Later that day, DODEA backtracked its decision and and allowed the Panthers an opportunity to play. Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez, who also is the president of the GDOE Interscholastic Sports Association, welcomed the Panthers back into the league.

“With the region going through so much anxiety because of COVID-19, I understand the confusion and concern that led to DODEA's decision and also its reversal,” Fernandez said in March 2020. “With that being said, I don’t think we need to make it worse by letting students bear the brunt of decisions outside their school’s control.”

Although the Panthers didn’t make it to the championship game, the competition in softball was fierce. And then the season was derailed.

In what was expected to be a closely contested battle between the Dolphins and Cougars, the teams prepared for battle. But in the days leading up to the big game, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency, the game never happened, and the Dolphins were awarded the no-contest title.

“It’s tough not to get to play, to get to finish our last season together,” Jeraila Martinez, Dolphins pitcher, told The Guam Daily Post in March 2020. “We really pulled through this year, we really weren’t expecting to do so well.”

For the entire season, Martinez and the Dolphins had given it their all, hoping for one final chance to shine. For the soon-to-be-graduating seniors, it was supposed to be their curtain call, the opportunity to show the island what they were made of and to say goodbye on their own terms.

“It’s frustrating,” Dolphins head coach Jessilyn Balajadia told The Guam Daily Post in March 2020. “I can’t imagine how they feel. It’s their last year.

“As much as I’d love to be on the field or conduct practice, the girls’ safety is important. I’m so proud of the team, and especially the seniors. They’ve stepped up big-time and showed a lot of heart throughout the season.”

Marissa Maratita, Academy’s head coach, said she and the Cougars wanted a chance at redemption and the opportunity to defend the title. In late February 2020, the Dolphins had blanked the Cougars 11-1, and they knew they had more fight in them than they displayed in the mercy-rule loss.

“It’s sad, those are memories the girls would have forever,” Maratita said.

She said that what made the season great was how Cougars pitchers Ashley Topasna and Isabella Dangan stepped up and became leaders.

“The girls shared the roles, and one thing that made the season special was seeing them develop.”