For a student-athlete, few things compare to wearing your school’s colors and hoisting a championship trophy high above the head for everyone to see.

But what happens when your high school athletics career is cut down by injury nearly as soon as it begins?

After suffering back-to-back injuries, Southern High School class of 2020 valedictorian Autumn Yatar was forced to make a decision - sit on the sidelines for six months while the injuries heal, or shift her focus to something different.

Amid a slow recovery process, Autumn Yatar's 92-year-old grandmother, Cecilia Santos Yatar, had died, and the emotional pain had made the injuries seem worse.

In 2018, in her sophomore year, Autumn Yatar had decided to give soccer one final try, but each time she struck the ball, she winced in pain. As she limped to the sideline, each step more painful than the last, she knew that her career was over.

Later that evening, she had an epiphany. Instead of pursuing a career in soccer, where she wouldn’t be able to perform as expected, she decided to stay in the game by becoming a referee, and honor her grandmother by focusing on academics.

For the family matriarch, education was vitally important. In May 2017, three months before her death, Southern High awarded her an honorary degree.

"It was inspiring seeing her so happy, and I learned that it is never too late to accomplish anything," Autumn Yatar said. "She was the oldest World War II survivor to receive an honorary diploma."

Autumn Yatar's grandmother had sacrificed so much for the family, and Autumn Yatar wanted to make her proud.

“She really did teach me how to never give up - from her stories of growing up during the war, and how it affected her, and how she was still so strong-willed, and had such strong faith, and was so happy in everything that she had done,” Autumn Yatar said. “She sacrificed a lot to get to that point, and I am an image of her lasting legacy.

"It was her strength that motivated me," she added.

After the funeral, Autumn Yatar was never the same. She had become a better version of herself and it comforted her to know that - even in death - she would be able to honor her grandmother, the woman who had been willing to risk her life so that her family could survive the war.

“My grandmother saved my great-grandmother from being beheaded,” said Autumn Yatar, recalling one of the chilling stories her grandmother had shared with her from Japanese occupation during World War II. “My grandmother’s uncle and her brother were beheaded during the war, and my grandmother was next. …

“She had run from Agana to an area in Piti where this woman was staying, and I guess this woman had a lot of power, and my grandmother was able to convince her to have them not behead their mother.

"To hold that strength in a moment like that is very inspirational to me.”

“No matter what the situation was, my grandmother remained a giving woman,” she added. “She just brought this light with her. … Even in death, I still find strength from her memory.”

With newfound motivation, Autumn Yatar excelled in the most challenging classes and graduated a semester early with a 4.3462 GPA. She loved being a student at Southern High, and she found great comfort in her teachers and the administration.

“The teachers there, they just want you to succeed,” she said. … "I had some very standout teachers - Charles Hinkle - amazing man.

“One of the lessons that I learned from him was that others’ opinions of you are a reflection of them, and not on you. Should they be negative about their first thing of you, then that is a reflection of themselves.”

My teachers “saw the absolute best in me, and they pushed me to be the absolute best version of myself,” she added.

"Beatriz Camacho, my counselor, was amazing," she said.

With a diploma in hand and graduation in the past, Autumn Yatar is focusing on the future. Undecided on a career path, she is eager to take her full-ride merit scholarship to the University of Guam and explore her options.

While she said that she is considering careers as an attorney or as an aerospace engineer, she will enter UOG with an open mind, hungry to learn, absorb and conquer new challenges.

“I’m going to UOG, and I am looking into their transfer programs for my sophomore year, but nothing is set in stone, yet,” she said.

Autumn Yatar, who said that she finds comfort on Guam, added, “I didn’t want to do anything too drastic.”

Living with her family in Santa Rita, Autumn Yatar would often turn her gaze to the heavens and become inspired under the twinkling stars, and dream about the future. Like her possibilities, she loved how space seemed endless.

“Growing up, I have always been mesmerized by the stars,” she said. “Guam, being such a small island, it was amazing to just look up and think of what the world was like beyond it. It's fascinating to think of the infinite and never-ending universe.

"There is so much that we don’t know, and so many things to discover," she said.

During Autumn Yatar’s many talks with her counselor, Camacho, Autumn Yatar learned that anything is possible.

"She told me that I could do anything I wanted. I just had to apply myself and take risks and chances," Autumn Yatar remembered Camacho had told her.

“‘Be open to new experiences,’” Camacho had told her.

“I love to explore the options, and keep the possibilities endless,” Autumn Yatar said.

Nearly four months into the coronavirus-inspired public health emergency and with some of her anxiety having faded, Autumn Yatar stands by her decision of not applying to any other colleges or universities and takes pride in being part of a movement to better her island from within.

“I have a lot of faith in the island,” she said. “Actually, I believe that there is a stigma on the island that Guam is limiting.

"Maybe there is some truth to that," she said, "but I feel that having faith in home is important.

“The future is built upon the youth, and I am part of the youth,” she said. “If I really want to see a change in Guam, then I have to be here to create that change.”

Despite losing her job waiting tables in Agat and with her career as a referee put on hold due to Guam's executive order calling for social distancing, Autumn Yatar has enjoyed spending the time quarantined with her sister, Ayden Yatar, 15, and her father, Anthony Yatar.

“My dad is my best friend,” she said. “He is my rock. I give him a lot of credit.

"Raising three young girls when he and my mom separated wasn’t easy," Autumn Yatar said.

“He had to raise us - generally - on his own,” she said. “At least we lived next to my grandmother, and my nina and that was a help. … For my dad, I know that it wasn’t an easy task.

"My goal is to always make him proud and show him that despite everything, and all the hardship, it was well worth it," she said.

“… He raised three girls who will find their paths in the world, and who are able to hold their own and not be intimidated or afraid of the future,” she said.

As she awaits for Guam Football Association games to resume, Autumn Yatar is excited to get back to work. Without soccer, the sport that has defined her and brought immense joy, she has felt a little out of sorts. Counting the days, and her blessings, she is ready to pop on her yellow jersey and cleats and take the field.

She said that she enjoys watching the athletes improve and how the sport has united the island.

Still feeling the pain from a shortened high school career, Autumn Yatar said that reffing keeps her involved in soccer and she hopes to - someday - make a return.

“You don’t,” fully accept not being able to play, she said, adding that she may make a comeback when she is confident that her body will not betray her.

Two years ago, when her doctor told her that she couldn’t play, “It was so disheartening,” she said.

“I love soccer, and soccer was my No. 1 thing.”