Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association girls soccer completed its second day of competition Wednesday, with two games on tap at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

In the first of two matches, the Southern High School Dolphins dominated the Tiyan High School Titans 14-0. With the win, the Dolphins improved to 1-1 on the young season, while the Titans dropped to 0-2, still searching for their first goal.

In the night game, the George Washington Geckos edged the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, with GW’s Tianalynn Biglee, in the 33rd minute, notching the game’s only goal. The game was both teams’ season-opener.

After losing to the two-time defending champion John F. Kennedy High School Islanders 4-0 on Monday, the Dolphins took advantage of the Titans’ laissez faire defensive effort. Within the first 12 minutes, Southern’s Cindy Maestrecampo scored a hat trick. Fifty-seven minutes later, she finished the double hat trick. Aiding Southern’s high-performance offense, attacking midfielder Analea Meno finished with four goals. Miomi-Rose Blas, Joelee Mansapit, Crista Cruz and Kaelee Quidachay each added one goal.

“I feel like today was a time for us to have fun and really test our abilities under a different amount of pressure than JFK,” Meno said. “We still have things to improve upon, but I think, from here on out, we're going to go up and we're going to try and fight to take down JFK.”

From the opening touch, the Dolphins forced the action. After a near-miss scoring attempt in the first minute, Maestrecampo dribbled 40 yards through the Titans' defense. Untouched, she drove her first goal high and to the right.

Five minutes later, Southern scored their first of 12 insurance goals. With plenty of time on the clock and the scoring floodgates beginning to open, Cruz stole a pass, advanced into Tiyan territory and found Maestrecampo open on the left wing for the 2-nil lead. Five minutes later, the 16-year-old sophomore notched her first of two hat tricks.

“I was there at the right moment. I was there at the right time,” Maestrecampo said. “Me, Crista, and Analea, we've been playing for how many years already? So our chemistry between the three of us is really good. We can look at each other and we just know, oh, yeah, she’s going to pass it there.”

With the Dolphins’ attack well established, Blas and Maestrecampo both scored in the 13th minute, raising the lead to 5-0.

With the game well in hand and the Titans unable to mount an attack, the Dolphins kept the pressure at full boil.

Scoring her first of four goals, Meno drilled a penalty kick to the upper left hand corner of the goal. As the 16-year-old junior turned around and began the trek to midfield, she pumped her arm three times, excited to have etched her name onto the score sheet.

“It was just like, ‘Oh, yeah!’” she said. “That was the first goal I scored for the day and I like taking PKs. I'm usually the one who takes the PKs for our team.”

Just 22 minutes in, the Dolphins led 6-0. Before the first half closed, they added two additional goals.

On two separate plays, Mansapit and Cruz took the ball from near midfield and, without a single Titan rushing to defend, they scored the seventh and eighth goals, both uncontested boots to the back of the net.

Whereas it took the Dolphins two minutes to score their first goal, it took them twice as long to begin scoring in the second half. In the 44th minute, Meno beat a couple of defenders and scored her second goal. Ten minutes later, on a similar play, Meno scored the hat trick.

With goals abound and the offensive and defensive effort one-sided, Maestrecampo notched her fifth and sixth goals, the final one, a perfect feed from Meno. From the right wing, Meno rifled a pass to Maestrecampo who leaped and got just enough leg on the ball for the redirection.

Maestrecampo said that her brother, a Dolphins assistant coach, advised her to get into position and be prepared for the pass.

“He was telling me, 'When the ball is in front of the goal, just throw your body there,'” she said. "So it's just like, ‘I just have to get it.’ So I just stuck my leg out.”

Meno, trusting her teammate’s ability, centered the pass.

“I know Cindy can get the balls I give her and she's always in the best position,” Meno said. “Usually the defense will just stick to her but they left an open space and I just played through that and she just ran past them. And, boom! It's just her and the goalkeeper.”