The 2021 Wendy’s/Coldstone Boys and Girls High School All-Star Games featured many of the island’s best basketball players in games that rocked the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center, officially closing the chapter on one of the most unique and trying years in human history.

In a year filled with doubt and anxiety due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday night’s postseason finale marked more than the end of trying times, it also provided a glimpse of a new beginning and brighter times ahead.

In the boys 40-minute barnburner, on the last play of the game, Team Supreme’s John Macaldo stripped the ball from Team Elite’s Josiah Quintanilla for the 103-102 win. Before the final seconds had ticked away, Quintanilla, who plays for St. Paul's Christian School, had ignited for 24 points, including three points from well beyond the arc.

For Team Elite, a pair of Souther High School Dolphins, EJ Cruz and Kyler Afleje had put on shooting clinic, wearing out nets and bringing their bench to their feet. Cruz, one of the most-prolific scorers and three-point specialists is Dolphins’ history, dropped in a game-high 30 points, including six points from beyond the arc. Afleje, who can pop from anywhere on the court, finished with 17 points.

For Team Supreme, Father Duenas’ Matt Santos, the All-Star MVP, drained 20 points and willed his team to victory.

In the evening’s first game, the girls tipped off the night with Team Supreme deafening Team Elite 54-45.

Team Supreme was led by Southern’s Nevea Salas, who drained 13 points, eight in the second period and walked away with MVP honors.

For Team Elite, Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars’ Mia Taitano and Notre Dame High School Royals’ Nicolette Perez combined for a formidable backcourt, breaking down defense and pushing tempo.

Perez finished with a team-high 12 points.

Salas, whose second-quarter dominance factored into the win, said playing in the gave was very fun and she enjoyed meeting new girls and becoming new friends with her teammates.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and I would like to thank my coach from Southern, coach Kevin (Sanchez),” Salas said, adding that being nominated as an all star was “crazy.”

“I feel truly blessed. I feel special,” she said.

Because of the pandemic, student-athletes did not get to enjoy a full, multi-round season. The all star game gave them, especially the seniors, one more opportunity to shine.

“Just having the opportunity to play any game I get is very amazing, especially because they said ‘No basketball,'” said Salas, referring to government rules and regulations for allowing sports days before the season began. “And then they brought it back. There was only one round, and I am grateful for the opportunity to play and meet new players.”

“We came here to have fun. We came here to win too,” she said.