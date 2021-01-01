When officials at the United States Military Academy at West Point told Rainier Porras that they didn’t want him, he could have accepted their decision, but he didn’t. When admissions denied his second request, he could have given up on his dream and nobody would have blamed him. West Point is one of the world’s most coveted, demanding centers of higher education and if its admissions officers don’t want you, well, they don’t want you.

But the second time West Point told him no, the academy extended an olive branch to him by way of a spot in the United States Military Academy Preparatory School in West Point, New York. It wasn’t West Point, and it meant adding another year of undergraduate study, but it was one step closer.

When Porras was a student-athlete at Southern High School in Santa Rita, he was the captain of the cross-country team, excelled in track and field, and led by example. On the oval and on the course, he pushed others to become greater and also became one of the island’s fiercest competitors. In the classroom, having graduated in the top 10 academically, he was just as intense.

In June 2020, Porras’ never-say-die attitude and commitment to excellence made it possible for the 2014 Southern graduate to finish what so many who had come before him failed to do - earn a diploma from West Point and become an officer in the U.S. Army.

“It’s been crazy,” Porras told The Guam Daily Post in June 2020, the day before graduation. “This place challenges you academically, physically and militarily.”

When Porras graduated high school, his only plan was to get into West Point and earn a position on the men’s cross-country team.

Porras, without a plan B, used his University of Guam Regents Scholarship and stayed on island. For the next year, he challenged himself by taking the most competitive classes and became stronger, both mentally and physically. After one year, he was still not at the caliber to play NCAA Division I sports, at least not for West Point, so he kept training.

Finally, when he was offered a spot at the prep school, he was still not ready for NCAA Division 1 cross-country, at least not at West Point.

After two years of training and readying himself for West Point, he was still not fast enough to make the team, but he was tough enough for boxing. As a member of the West Point boxing team, he amassed a winning record and helped the school earn a national championship.

“Our team is the best in the nation,” Porras said. “Our team has won 10 national championships in the past 12 years, added the 119-pound fighter, having competed in the National Collegiate Boxing Association.

Porras said that graduating from West Point would not have been possible had it not been for the support and encouragement he had at Southern High.

He said that he was fortunate to have such great instructors.

It was just a great environment to be in, he added.

“To me, Southern was a big part of my developmental years," Porras said. "So, I was very fortunate that I was surrounded by a great group of people.”