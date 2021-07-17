Space available in GNTC summer camp

As the end of summer rapidly approaches, there is still time and space to enroll your children into a sports camp that teaches the game of a lifetime. Since mid-June, the Guam National Tennis Center’s summer camps have attracted many new faces, and with only two weeks left of training, camp organizers hope to dazzle dozens more.

The camp, which runs 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, taught by tennis director Dylan Jicha and staff, caters to juniors age 5-18 at all levels of play, according to a press release from GNTC.

Jicha said there is space available in two remaining weeklong camps: July 19-23 and 26-30.

Space is limited to 30 kids, he added.

Jicha, who arrived on Guam in December from Hendersonville, North Carolina, is excited the junior program is doing so well and is equally pleased many families are allowing their children to play tennis, even for the very first time.

“There are a lot of kids coming through we haven’t seen before,” Jicha said. “It’s been good.

“We’ve seen a lot of kids go from beginner to being able to play matches within a week. We’ve seen a lot of growth in our sport.”

Jicha said the littlest, youngest campers stay engaged by adding “a little bit of technique and a lot of fun games.”

He also added that players from the national team are on hand to help instruct.

There is also a lot of explanation on swing mechanics, focusing on the joy of the game. "We make it fun," Jicha said.

Jicha also said that campers just need to show up with a water bottle, sunscreen and a hat. He added that kids do not need to own their own rackets.

“We’ve got rackets for the kids to use,” Jicha said.

For more information, contact Dylan Jicha at Dylan@gntf.org or call or text 671-483-8114.