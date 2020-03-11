The Special Olympics of Guam announced the cancellation of its track and field event due to concerns with COVID-19 during a press conference Tuesday at the Guam Football Association.

Set for Saturday, the annual event, which draws hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, is an island staple. A positive event that promotes inclusion for all, the daylong extravaganza is usually a celebration of all things athletes can do, not what they cannot do.

However, during the press conference, officials said they decided to cancel the event out of an abundance of caution.

“As an organization and global movement, the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, families and community comes first,” officials stated at the press conference. “There are times when we face unforeseen circumstances that we as an organization take the delicate steps of making proactive and right decisions.”

The decision didn't come lightly, the officials said, taking into account the number of hours athletes and volunteers have already put in and the awareness the event raises for its athletes and their needs.

"Canceling this year's event was not easy, but in reaching our decision, we felt it's the right and only option for the good and protections of our athletes, families, volunteers, sponsors and island community," said Frank Florig, executive director of Special Olympics Guam.

For special education teacher Neri Ishizu, the cancellation was met with some disappointment.

Her athletes, all students from V.S.A. Benavente Middle School in Dededo, have been practicing three times a week since February.

"My athletes and their coaches worked really hard to prepare for the event," she said. "We are all very disappointed, but we respect the committee's decision."

Despite the disappointment, Ishizu said the decision was the right one to make, considering the spread of the virus and who it impacts the most.

"I actually do (agree)," she said. "A lot of the kids have underlying health concerns, and if there is a positive case, that wouldn't end well."

But Ishizu said she is looking forward to the next event for her athletes.

Her goals fall in line with the Special Olympics committee's next step: moving forward with preparations for the second quarter sporting events of softball and swimming.

"We will continue coaching and preparing our athletes for our five other sporting events we offer through 2020," said Florig, adding a huge thank you to all involved for "always providing our organization the support we need to make our games a success."