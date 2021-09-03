Special Olympics Guam cancels fall lineup

Coinciding with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero placing further restrictions on sports and the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention declaring the island a “very high risk” for catching COVID-19 and issuing a travel advisory for the island, Special Olympics Guam has canceled its upcoming events.

In a press release, SOGU stated it has canceled its Fall 2021 events to include: softball, badminton and soccer.

“As an organization and global movement, the health and safety for our athletes, volunteers, families, sponsors and community comes first,” SOGU stated in the release. “Due to concerns over the recent increase of coronavirus, (COVID-19) cases and in consideration of the health and safety of participants and volunteers, the Special Olympics Guam Board of Directors voted to cancel the SOGU Fall 2021 events.

"We would like to thank our continuous supporters who have stood by our organization through this pandemic and has reached out in any way possible to provide some sporting activity at home for our athletes’ continuity of staying healthy and being safe," SOGU stated in the release.