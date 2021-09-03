Special Olympics Guam cancels fall lineup

CANCELED: In this August 2019 file photo, Special Olympics Guam athlete Bernadette Colet works on her hand-eye coordination during badminton practice at the Dededo Sports Complex. Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, SOGU has canceled Fall 2021 events to include badminton, soccer and softball. Photo courtesy of Guam National Badminton Federation

Coinciding with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero placing further restrictions on sports and the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention declaring the island a “very high risk” for catching COVID-19 and issuing a travel advisory for the island, Special Olympics Guam has canceled its upcoming events.

In a press release, SOGU stated it has canceled its Fall 2021 events to include: softball, badminton and soccer.

“As an organization and global movement, the health and safety for our athletes, volunteers, families, sponsors and community comes first,” SOGU stated in the release. “Due to concerns over the recent increase of coronavirus, (COVID-19) cases and in consideration of the health and safety of participants and volunteers, the Special Olympics Guam Board of Directors voted to cancel the SOGU Fall 2021 events.

"We would like to thank our continuous supporters who have stood by our organization through this pandemic and has reached out in any way possible to provide some sporting activity at home for our athletes’ continuity of staying healthy and being safe," SOGU stated in the release.

