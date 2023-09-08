This Saturday at 1 p.m. Special Olympics Guam, in collaboration with the Guam National Badminton Federation, will be hosting the Badminton Skills Challenge at the Guam Badminton Sports Center. Over the last nine weeks, the athletes have been attending practice sessions two to four times per week. The Guam National Badminton Federation, along with Rui Wang, the proprietor of the Guam Badminton Sports Center, provided the facilities, the equipment, as well as coaches who have volunteered their time to the athletes to help inspire them with the love of the sport.

The athletes have really taken a liking to the game and have made a lot of progress over the course of the nine weeks.

Kathryn Duenas, mother of Special Olympics athlete Elijah Duenas, couldn’t speak highly enough of how the experience has helped her son grow in many ways.

“As a parent, as a mom, I’m so impressed with how much Elijah’s skills have improved,” she said. “He’s really been committed to the training sessions, and his interactions have been so great. His social skills have definitely improved as well.”

She noted that the training sessions have created an outstanding environment for athletes, and she’s been proud of all of them. On Saturdays when the athletes train from 9-11 a.m., it can get pretty hot inside the facility but that doesn't deter the participants from excelling at the sport while learning the intricacies of the game and having fun.

“They’re so dedicated and resilient,” Kathryn Duenas said. “Watching them give their best day in and day out – with huge smiles on their faces – is such a beautiful thing to see.”

While this is the third year badminton has been offered by Special Olympics, this was Elijah Duenas' first year participating. An avid bowler, Elijah Duenas, before committing to the badminton training, researched the game to gain a better understanding of the sport and its requirements.

Now that he’s hooked he wants others to take the opportunity to try it out for themselves.

“I want to encourage other families to come out and experience badminton for themselves. It’s been a really good experience for me so far,” Elijah Duenas said.

Over the span of the course, one of the badminton coaches, Todd Yipp, has already seen a big difference in the athletes.

“After the first couple of weeks, there was a big improvement in all the athletes. Some of them are really good now. It’s been fun to watch,” he said.

Special Olympics athlete Jesse Reyes, one of the most skilled participants in the training sessions, sports an infectious attitude and was seen providing cheer and camaraderie. He has had such a good time playing badminton that it is now at the top of his list of his favorite things to do.

“It’s my favorite sport, and I can’t wait to play in the tournament on Saturday,” Reyes said.

He hopes that people will come to watch him and his fellow athletes play, and one day they might try badminton themselves.

“Come out and support the athletes and maybe you might want to try it yourself,” he said.